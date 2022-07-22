HOP WTR Verified as Non-GMO

The non-alcoholic sparkling hop water completed the rigorous verification process from the Non-GMO Project

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR adds more merits to its non-alcoholic sparkling hop water, receiving official certification from the Non-GMO Project after a rigorous vetting process. All HOP WTR products are enhanced with mood-boosting adaptogens and nootropics and contain no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, and are now (officially) Non-GMO.

Jordan Bass, Co-founder and CEO at HOP WTR, explained, "We're incredibly proud to be officially recognized as Non-GMO." He continued, "We believe people have a right to know what they're actually consuming, and at HOP WTR, we want to be as transparent as possible about what's in our beverages – all good stuff, none of the bad."

GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, are organisms whose genetic makeup has been modified in a laboratory. According to the Non-GMO Project, since their introduction in the 90s, GMOs have become commonplace, with more than 80% of products on grocery store shelves containing ingredients or inputs made from GMOs. The Non-GMO Butterfly seal is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing clean food labels on the markets. In fact, 40% of shoppers believe that the Non-GMO Project Butterfly is a trustworthy and credible certification.

Nick Taranto, HOP WTR Co-founder, adds that the Non-GMO certification is fitting with HOP WTR's current Up To No Good campaign, which showcases the positive power of "No" when it comes to setting healthy boundaries. "We started the brand with the concept of no alcohol, but that has evolved to become a more empowering omission of anything that detracts from a healthy life and mindset. This Non-GMO seal is a natural extension of who we are as a brand and what we stand for with respect to our consumers and the planet."

HOP WTR can be enjoyed in four refreshing flavors: Classic, Mango, Blood Orange, and (recently introduced) Lime. The brand is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff, Amazon and Thrive Market. HOP WTR can also be found at Erewhon, BevMo! and select Ralphs, Wegmans, HEB and HyVee locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) makes our brew burst with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. With no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, HOP WTR is The Healthy Way to Hops.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization offering rigorous product verification and trustworthy education that empowers people to care for themselves, the planet, and future generations. It is the market leader for GMO avoidance, working to preserve and build the non-GMO food supply. The Butterfly seal is one of the most trusted clean food labels on shelves today, and represents North America's most rigorous third-party verification for non-GMO food and personal products.

