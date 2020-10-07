HOPA GAME - A New All In One Game For Anyone, Anywhere

HOPA GAME can be played anywhere around the world and the player will always feel #Happiness from winning, #Opportunity to gain a best score, #Pleasure to score a HOPA Bonus and #Adventure from playing all around the world. HOPA is a very simple game to play. Anyone can become a HOPA player and feel adventurous, happy, and playful.

To play HOPA GAME, the player must toss HOPA super chips from a distance of 295 cm—approximately 9.7 feet—and aim for the HOPA target, which is on the floor before them. There are five fields on white portable plates with 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8 points. Players can win extra bonus points by tossing all chips into one field or the special Hopa Bonus if the chip colors match the field colors.

There are 11 rounds to play and whoever scores the highest is the HOPA winner. The HOPA GAME is exciting till the final round.

HOPA GAME comes in a practical and easily portable case, which makes it an amazing present for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas or any other occasion.

The next step is simple. Register on our website www.hopa.game and join our league of players with all the interesting news HOPA is offering. Please back us up in October on the Kickstarter website https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hopagame/hopa-game to help us bring our playing project of HOPA GAME to life.

Life is too important to be taken seriously!

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT_rrk2buyE

