Hopara launches on SingleStore

Next-gen data viz now links directly to real-time data for improved business results.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopara, Inc., the Cambridge, MA startup founded by 2014 Turing Prize winner and MIT CSAIL Professor Mike Stonebraker, announces its launch on SingleStore Connect. This new capability will allow any SingleStore customer to link their database to a Hopara App for improved business results.

Hopara's next gen data viz app solution was developed at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) led by 2014 Turing Prize winner Prof. Mike Stonebraker. Also the creator of Postgres and numerous startups such as Vertica and Tamr, Hopara represents the latest evolution of Prof Stonebrakers research and life's work.

Chief Data Officers—tasked with 'democratizing data'—for use by every level of enterprise decision-maker are now bumping up against the limitations of a chronic shortage of data analysts constricted by data-visualization tools that are now two decades old or (or more). Some of the main challenges with today's solutions are data stakeholders can't get dynamic data fast enough, they can't freely navigate to see data in context, and data isn't being presented in the way human minds are proven to make connections and gain insight.

"We are excited to welcome Hopara to SingleStore Connect. Hopara's expertise in analytics makes them a valuable addition to our technology partner ecosystem to help our customers unlock the full potential of their data.Together, we can provide a seamless and powerful solution focused on real-time, data-driven decisions" - Karl Hoffmann, VP Technology Ecosystem at SingleStore:

"The problem we are solving for is that people are drowning in data, but they are not any better informed," says Mike Stonebraker, Founder and CTO of Hopara. "Democratizing data has been a term used in the industry for years, but this most recent project really helps make that promise a reality."

Hopara is already working with clients in the IoT, wet lab, utilities, and healthcare sectors. For more information please visit https://hopara.io.

About Hopara:

Founded in 2020 by Prof Mike Stonebraker based on human-data engagement research conducted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL), Hopara is a real-time analytics solution that empowers any end user to easily make better, data-driven decisions through a unique combination of limitless, live data; custom canvases; real-time actionable insights, and the power to access and understand comprehensive data stores in context. The company is Headquartered in Boston with operations in the US and Brazil.

About SingleStore:

The world's leading brands rely on data – to make the right business decisions, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to stay ahead of the competition. This reliance on data brings with it a need for simplicity, speed and scale. SingleStore delivers the world's fastest distributed SQL database for data-intensive applications, SingleStoreDB. By combining transactional and analytical workloads, SingleStore eliminates performance bottlenecks and unnecessary data movement to support constantly growing, demanding workloads. Digital giants like Hulu, Uber and Comcast, and many more of the world's leading SaaS providers choose SingleStore to unleash the power of their data – supercharging exceptional, real-time data experiences for their customers. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs on Twitter or visit www.singlestore.com .

SOURCE Hopara