HOPCo Appoints Ashley Vertuno as Chief Executive Officer of Its Arizona Market

PHOENIX, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care and practice management, today announced the appointment of Ashley Vertuno as Chief Executive Officer of its Arizona Market, effective July 1, 2026.

Ashley Vertuno

In her new role, Vertuno will oversee The CORE Institute and The CORE Institute Specialty Hospital (CISH) – both in Phoenix – and Elevation Surgery Center and Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Flagstaff. Her role is to provide strategic leadership across one of the nation's leading integrated musculoskeletal care platforms.

Vertuno joins HOPCo following nearly a decade with HCA Healthcare, where she most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach. Throughout her tenure, she led the hospital, employed physician groups and ambulatory surgery centers through a period of significant growth and transformation, delivering strong operational and financial performance while expanding access to high-quality specialty care.

"We are excited to have Ashley join our leadership team," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, HOPCo President and Chief Transformation Officer. "Her ability to navigate complexity, align teams, and execute strategies that enhance both patient outcomes and organizational performance sets her apart. With her strong physician partnerships and operational expertise, she is exceptionally well suited to lead our Arizona market and accelerate our mission to transform musculoskeletal care."

During her leadership at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Vertuno strengthened the organization's operational and financial performance, led significant clinical expansion initiatives and helped establish the hospital as a destination for advanced specialty care. She also championed physician partnerships, strategic capital investments and service line growth across orthopedics, robotics, behavioral health, oncology, cardiovascular care and women's services.

Her leadership contributed to the hospital's recognition for clinical excellence, including multiple Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Awards and recognition for Excellence in Adult Mental Health Care. Vertuno has received numerous professional honors throughout her career, including the prestigious Robert S. Hudgens Memorial Award for Healthcare Executive of the Year by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

"Ashley is an accomplished leader who knows how to align physicians, teams and strategy to deliver exceptional results," said Sarah Muller, HOPCo Chief Integration Officer. "Her collaborative approach and operational expertise make her an outstanding fit to lead our Arizona market, and we're excited to welcome her to HOPCo."

"I am honored to join HOPCo and lead such an exceptional organization in Arizona," said Vertuno. "The opportunity to partner with nationally recognized physicians and clinical teams who are redefining musculoskeletal care is incredibly exciting. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place while continuing to expand access, strengthen collaboration and deliver outstanding outcomes for the patients and communities we serve."

Throughout her career, Vertuno has built a reputation for aligning physicians and operational leaders around a shared vision, translating strategy into execution and fostering cultures centered on accountability, innovation and clinical excellence. She is also an active voice in national healthcare leadership discussions, contributing to conversations around workforce development, organizational transformation and the future of patient-centered care.

Her appointment reflects HOPCo's continued investment in experienced leadership as the organization expands its integrated care model and strengthens performance across its physician-led practices and care delivery network.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care, outcomes management, and care transformation. HOPCo partners with physician practices, health systems, payors, and suppliers to implement clinically integrated models that improve quality, reduce variability, and lower the total cost of MSK care.

HOPCo's global footprint includes partnerships worldwide, with teams on the ground supporting successful implementations in both emerging and mature healthcare systems and markets.

Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company