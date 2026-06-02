HOPCo Expands Multi-State Musculoskeletal Population Health Program

HOPCo reduces costs and improves outcomes with its fully integrated digital tools and specialty care platform, aligning providers and patients around clinical best practices for members receiving musculoskeletal (MSK) care across large populations.

PHOENIX, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the global leader in integrated musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care solutions, MSK physician practice management, and specialty care clinically integrated networks, will grow its advanced MSK population health solution, adding more than 845,000 new members in July 2026 to its national value-based care platform.

HOPCo's proprietary platform, which includes integrated provider and patient digital engagement solutions, a comprehensive evidence-based care delivery infrastructure, and proven value-based care analytics and medical economics platform, is being deployed throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oregon and Virginia with Missouri and Colorado membership launching in 2027.

HOPCo uses its digitally powered Integrated Care System (ICS), ensuring members with MSK conditions rapidly receive the correct therapies and care with the most appropriate provider, in the most appropriate setting, all while being guided and monitored by MSK clinical experts adhering to evidence-based protocols through a unique combination of omnichannel in-person, virtual, and hybrid interactions. Unlike point solutions that focus on a limited portion of the patient's musculoskeletal journey, HOPCo's ICS comprehensively addresses the entire MSK care journey in ways proven to more powerfully and effectively improve quality outcomes and reduce the total cost of MSK care.

Uniquely, HOPCo's ICS and value-based care platform engages patients and providers across the entire MSK care continuum. The platform utilizes proprietary digital engagement tools and analytics to uniquely engage patients fully upstream with primary care providers (PCPs) as well as with MSK specialists through HOPCo's statewide clinically integrated network (CIN) platform. HOPCo's CINs align providers around clinical best practices, quality incentive metrics, and real-time claims analytics.

"HOPCo's national VBC platform growth highlights the enthusiasm from payors and other risk-bearing entities for validated, comprehensive solutions that engage members and all stakeholders by aligning care around evidence-based best practices across all points of the patient journey," said Jason Scalise, MD, Chief Value Officer at HOPCo. "Our upstream PCP engagement platform combined with our MSK-focused CINs, fully integrated digital engagement tools and sophisticated medical economics suite are, as a unified ecosystem, far more effective than isolated point solutions. It is instead, a solution for every point of care." Additional payors and risk bearing entities have engaged HOPCo for similar large scale and durable MSK care solutions, he added.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.HOPCo.com to learn more.

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company