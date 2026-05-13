Orthopaedic Specialty Group and OrthoConnecticut Join Together in Statewide Expansion

Physician‑led partnership strengthens clinical collaboration and access to care across Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. and FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in musculoskeletal (MSK) care is underway in Connecticut as Orthopaedic Specialty Group (OSG) merges with OrthoConnecticut, creating the leading physician‑led MSK care platform designed to better meet the evolving needs of patients across the Constitution State.

The partnership brings together two highly respected practices with deep MSK care subspecialty expertise, a shared commitment to exceptional patient experience, and a focus on advancing high‑quality orthopedic care. Together, the organizations will offer comprehensive MSK services across an expanded footprint that improves access to specialized care closer to home while supporting long‑term clinical and operational excellence.

OSG and OrthoConnecticut have also partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the global leader in MSK value‑based care, outcomes management, and clinical transformation. Through this relationship, the combined organization will benefit from HOPCo's advanced analytics, digital patient engagement and care management tools and the most advanced value-based care program management platform in the healthcare market. With the HOPCo platform, OSG and OrthoConnecticut will continue to improve care quality and drive down the cost of care for patients and employers throughout Connecticut.

"This partnership represents an important step forward in our mission to deliver high‑quality, physician‑led orthopedic care across Connecticut," said Paul Sirois, CEO, OrthoConnecticut. "By aligning with Orthopaedic Specialty Group, we are expanding access to specialized expertise while remaining focused on clinical excellence and the patient experience."

OSG is widely recognized throughout Southern Connecticut for its experienced physician team and comprehensive approach to orthopedic care, including advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatment, rehabilitation, and specialty services. Through its alignment with OrthoConnecticut, OSG expands opportunities for collaboration across a broader clinical network while continuing to provide personalized care patients know and trust.

"Partnering with OrthoConnecticut allows us to collaborate with like‑minded physicians who share our values and commitment to patient‑centered care," said Dante A. Brittis, President, Orthopaedic Specialty Group. "Together, with the HOPCo care management platform, we can enhance access, elevate quality, and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for the communities we serve."

HOPCo's involvement further strengthens the combined practice by supporting value‑based care delivery, outcomes measurement, and performance optimization, ensuring a continued focus on quality, efficiency, and innovation as the organization grows.

"This collaboration exemplifies how physician‑led organizations can scale thoughtfully while preserving autonomy and clinical integrity," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company. "We are proud to support this expanded platform with data‑driven tools that improve outcomes and reduce variation across MSK care."

The partnership is effective immediately, with integration planned to occur through a deliberate and coordinated process over the coming months. Orthopaedic Specialty Group patients will continue to see the same trusted physicians and care teams without disruption. Over time, the combined organization will benefit from expanded resources, enhanced coordination, and additional services designed to further improve access and outcomes.

About OrthoConnecticut

OrthoConnecticut is a multi-specialty practice staffed by leaders in orthopedic and pain care and is the united practice of Coastal Orthopedics, Danbury Orthopedics, New Milford Orthopedics and Connecticut Pain Care. The practice's fellowship-trained physicians offer appointments in 9 office locations. The goal of the practice is to help patients regain mobility, lead active lives, and attain optimal health. Offices in Danbury, New Milford, Wilton, Ridgefield, Sharon, Southbury, and Westport. For more information, visit www.myorthoct.com.

About Orthopaedic Specialty Group

Orthopaedic Specialty Group is the largest and most experienced orthopaedic practice in Southern Connecticut, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care for more than 60 years. With expertise in advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments, pain management, and rehabilitation, the practice delivers care comparable to major academic institutions. Its fellowship-trained physicians are leaders in their specialties and are committed to helping patients regain mobility, function, and active, healthy lifestyles through innovative and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.osgpc.com.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader in MSK value-based care, outcomes management, and care transformation. HOPCo partners with physician practices, health systems, payors, and suppliers to implement clinically integrated models that improve quality, reduce variability, and lower the total cost of MSK care.

HOPCo's advanced healthcare technology and AI platform has built the most comprehensive solution for practices, ambulatory surgery centers, payors, suppliers, and health systems enabling integrated, data-driven, and patient-centered care. HOPCo's global footprint includes partnerships worldwide, with teams supporting successful implementations in both emerging and mature healthcare markets. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company