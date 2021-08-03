Hopdoddy Burger Bar Goes 'Beyond Meat®' With New Partnership

Hopdoddy will celebrate the new partnership with its August Burger of the Month, the all-new Beyond a Reuben burger, featuring a Beyond Burger patty topped with pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing on a fresh-baked caraway-seeded bun.

"At Hopdoddy, we are all about offering the finest ingredients available, from our Chipperbec fries to our certified all-natural Piedmontese beef and now, our plant-based Beyond Burger that's made without GMOs," said Hopdoddy Head Chef Matt Schweitzer. "After tasting Beyond Meat's newest Beyond Burger patty, we were blown away by how juicy and delicious it was, making it a great addition to the variety of proteins we offer."

Like all Beyond Meat products, the Beyond Burger contains simple, plant-based ingredients and no GMOs, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. It features 20 grams of protein derived from peas and brown rice and has 35% less fat and saturated fat and fewer calories than traditional 80/20 ground beef patties. The Beyond Burger patty can also be substituted in any Hopdoddy burger. Other vegan options at Hopdoddy include a vegan wheat bun, mayo and cheese and the El Bandito veggie patty.

"Our shared vision for offering consumers absolutely delicious burgers made from only the best, high-quality ingredients makes this partnership a strong alignment of brands. We made impressive advancements in taste and nutrition in our newest Beyond Burger iteration, and we're excited to bring it to Hopdoddy's menus and loyal burger-loving fans," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

As part of the new partnership, Hopdoddy is taking over Beyond Meat food trucks in Dallas, Los Angeles and other cities across the country to give Beyond Burgers a Hopdoddy twist. Dates, times and locations will be shared in the coming months via Hopdoddy's Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @hopdoddy.

About Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2010, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is known for its wide selection of original, handcrafted burgers made with quality ingredients and outstanding, redefined hospitality. Hopdoddy offers guests a one-of-a-kind burger experience, sourcing high-quality, ethically raised meat, serving fresh-baked buns and hand-cutting fries in-house daily. Hopdoddy has been named Best Burger by The Austin Chronicle seven times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), was named the "Best Burger Joint in America" by Business Insider (2015) and was one of Food & Wine's Reader's picks for Best Burger in America (2016). Hopdoddy now has 32 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee. Connect with the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter @hopdoddy.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), is one of the fastest-growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

