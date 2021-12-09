HOPDODDY BURGER BAR PREDICTS 2022 RESTAURANT TRENDS

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rebuilding year for many restaurant brands, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a leader in the better burger space, is predicting a new year filled with opportunities and challenges brought on by greater consumer expectations, supply chain issues and the next step in the craft beer movement.

"The past year has been all about recovery from the pandemic and looking at every facet of our business — especially when it comes to top-notch suppliers — to determine where to go from here," said Hopdoddy Vice President of Culinary Operations Matt Schweitzer. "Looking forward, we are seeing some strong trends about what consumers want as they venture back onto the dining scene, and we've worked to get ahead of their expectations."

Schweitzer says the biggest trends for 2022 include:

Going beyond organic, local and sustainable — way beyond. "Today's guests are really educated and selective about their food options and consider their food's impact on both their bodies and the planet. The expectation for quality ingredients is the highest it's ever been," he said. "We're seeing more awareness of where food is from, the care that went into raising it and how that benefits the consumer and the climate." In late 2021, Hopdoddy partnered with Force of Nature as its bison purveyor, allowing the company to offer guests a protein option raised through regenerative farming, a process that actually has a positive impact on farmland. Adjusting to the realities of the supply chain and labor market. "Mounting economic pressures, caused by supply chain issues, rising food costs and labor shortages, are forcing restaurants to innovate their operations in a way that maximizes efficiencies but doesn't cut quality," he said. "Those who can hold the line and increase mindfulness of what they are putting on the plate while streamlining operations to create a more efficient process will come out on top." For many restaurant brands, this will mean rethinking back-of-house operations and service models for better efficiency. Intentionally curated beverage programs. "The craft beer movement of several years ago has expanded to spirits as well," said Schweitzer. "Rather than just ordering a gin and tonic, for example, guests are more inclined to order their favorite brand of gin. Beverage programs should be curated intentionally with recognizable brands of quality." He says it also extends to nonalcoholic, low-calorie and all-natural beverages, which have exploded in the past year. Tried-and-true flavors served in new formats. "When it comes to flavor innovation, now is not the time to push crazy new flavors but rather to develop recipes that offer classic flavors in new formats," he said. "Guests, who in some parts of the country are just returning to dining out, are still more cautious with their spending and as such are more cautious about their orders as well." An example at Hopdoddy is a new tuna burger, currently in development for 2022, that will taste just like a popular sushi roll. Customization is king. "As a chef, this one drives me a little crazy, but I get it," Schweitzer said with a laugh. "Guests, many of whom are looking to shed their pandemic weight or just develop better eating habits, are looking for lighter, more calorie-friendly options that are customizable." At Hopdoddy, that's meant offering options like burger builds that can feature any protein, including plant-based meat, and burgers that can be served in a variety of nontraditional ways to suit any diet.

Hopdoddy was a pioneer in the "better burger" concept when it first opened its doors in Austin in 2010 and has continued to evolve by examining every ingredient and menu item to elevate its offerings further.

