HOPDODDY BURGER BAR TO AWARD $50K IN GRANTS TO LOCAL MUSICIANS THROUGH NEW 'TUNED IN' CAMPAIGN WITH BLACK FRET

Guests can get amped about local music and vote for their favorite bands

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopdoddy Burger Bar has partnered with music nonprofit Black Fret to award $50,000 in grants to local musicians to help amp up their careers through the new Tuned In campaign, running today through Oct. 25.

Throughout the campaign, Hopdoddy fans can listen to curated Tuned In artist playlists at restaurants or on streaming services and vote for their favorites. Hopdoddy will award one $10,000 grant, two $7,000 grants, two $5,000 grants and four $4,000 grants to musicians and bands this December based on fan votes.

"Supporting our local Hopdoddy communities has always been at the forefront of our brand and music has been in our DNA since we first opened our doors in Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World," said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. "Through our Tuned In campaign with Black Fret, we're able to deliver more good vibes to our guests while introducing local musicians to new fans and awarding potentially career-making grants."

Guests can contribute by purchasing the Goodnight/Good Cause burger, made with Piedmontese beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, caffeinated BBQ sauce, Doddy Mayo, lettuce and tomato, or the new Texas Sling cocktail in collaboration with Tito's Handmade Vodka featuring cherry, lime, pineapple, burnt orange and honey spiced liqueur. A portion of sales from both menu items will directly benefit Black Fret musicians. Hopdoddy fans can also make donations to the Tuned In campaign at checkout with any purchase. Visit Hopdoddy.com/giveback to learn more.

"Our shared passion for supporting the arts throughout the country makes this partnership a natural fit," said Black Fret Vice Chairman and Co-Founder Matt Ott. "Hopdoddy is now one of our largest corporate partners to date, helping us expand to new states and support even more local musicians across the country."

Since 2013, Black Fret has distributed more than $3.5 million to empower musicians like Black Pumas, Shakey Graves and Wild Child to create and perform new music.

About Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Founded in Austin, Texas, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has been a pioneer in the better burger space since 2010, serving ethically raised and mindfully sourced proteins; fresh, hand-cut fries; and a beverage program that celebrates the best in craft beer and spirits. The brand has been nationally recognized as a "Best Burger" by Business Insider and Food & Wine Magazine. Hopdoddy has 35+ locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee and will enter Louisiana, Georgia and Florida as it converts newly acquired Grub Burger locations to Hopdoddy restaurants. Connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @Hopdoddy.

About Black Fret

Founded in 2013, Black Fret is a public charity headquartered in Austin whose mission is to empower musicians to create and perform new music. The organization is an innovative evolution of the age-old symphony patronage model that is focused on supporting popular local music. Together, Black Fret's limited membership has supported musicians with over $2.5 million in grants and direct payments since 2013. In return for annual dues, members enjoy a broad range of private events in a multitude of venues and an incredible annual awards show named the Black Fret Ball. Grant recipients are selected annually through a yearlong process where members, advisors and prior grant recipients nominate, lobby for, see performances by and finally vote on their favorite artists. Those who wish to become a member of Black Fret can sign up at www.blackfret.org/join. For more info see www.blackfret.org.

