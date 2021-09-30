Hopdoddy Celebrates The Return Of Football With New Take-Home Hop Sauces And The Doddy DIY Burger Kit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The return of fall, football and tailgating just got a lot tastier with the launch of Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar's new line of take-home Hop Sauces, featuring fan favorites like Slow Burn, Truff Stuff and Yay-Oli, now available at all 32 Hopdoddy locations.

Each signature sauce blend is locally made in small batches and bottled fresh to order. A 12-ounce bottle is $6.50-$8.50, depending on the variety. Guests can choose from Slow Burn, a chipotle ketchup; Sassy Sauce, a specially seasoned mayo, aka Doddy Mayo; Sweet Heat, a horseradish honey mustard; Truff Stuff, a truffle aioli; and Yay-Oli, a chipotle aioli.

"This is something we've been wanting to give our fans, who can't seem to get enough of our sauces, for a long time," said Matt Schweitzer, Hopdoddy's head chef. "While Hop Sauces taste amazing with our burgers, I can't wait to see what else people pair them with in their own kitchens, backyards or at the stadium."

The new sauces are the perfect complement to the Doddy DIY Burger Kit ($29.99), perfect for tailgating and game-watching parties at home. The kit has all the ingredients and pro tips for making five classic Hopdoddy cheeseburgers and Parmesan Truffle Fries, including certified Piedmontese ranch-to-table all-beef patties, Hopdoddy's secret burger seasoning, freshly baked egg buns, cheddar cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato and onion), Sassy Sauce, fresh-cut Chipperbec potatoes, truffle oil and Parmesan seasoning.

"There's no beating our kitchens when it comes to making awesome burgers and fries, but with our new Hop Sauces and Doddy DIY Burger Kit, it's easy for Hopdoddy fans to create the ultimate gameday experience," said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. "Our new take-home sauces and DIY kits are a great way to celebrate the return of tailgating and football parties with family and friends."

Since tailgating is often enjoyed with a cold drink, fans can add Hopdoddy's signature margaritas to their food order. To-go options include The Roadie, a half-gallon of Hopdoddy's House Frozen Margaritas, or I Like It on the Rocks, a 32-ounce Doble Fina Margarita, both starting at $29.95. Guests can choose from Hopdoddy's complete to-go drink menu.

Hop Sauces, Doddy Burger DIY Kits and margaritas to go can be purchased in restaurants and online and are available for pickup or delivery, based on local liquor delivery laws.

About Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2010, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is known for its wide selection of original, handcrafted burgers made with quality ingredients and outstanding, redefined hospitality. Hopdoddy offers guests a one-of-a-kind burger experience, sourcing high-quality, ethically raised meat, serving fresh-baked buns and hand-cutting fries in-house daily. Hopdoddy has been named Best Burger by The Austin Chronicle seven times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019); named the "Best Burger Joint in America" by Business Insider (2015); and was one of Food & Wine's Reader's picks for Best Burger in America (2016). Hopdoddy now has 32 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Tennessee. Connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hopdoddy.

