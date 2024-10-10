Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub Launches First Ever Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week Backed by a Massachusetts State Resolution

Earth Breeze and Native among companies helping to provide and distribute

500,000 Hygiene Products to those in need over the week

NEEDHAM, Ma., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub, the only nonprofit in Massachusetts dedicated to providing essential hygiene products like soap, laundry detergent, deodorant and toothpaste to those in need, announces its inaugural Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week, taking place from October 6-12. Supported by a state resolution passed on 10/3, this week-long initiative aims to raise awareness about the hidden crisis of hygiene insecurity, which affects over 2.3 million people in Massachusetts.

To support this effort, Earth Breeze and Native, have generously donated thousands of hygiene essentials to help Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub reach its goal of distributing 500,000 products to individuals and families in need across the state.

"We are thrilled to launch our first-ever Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week to highlight the urgent issue of hygiene insecurity," said Kerry Carter, CEO of Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub. "With the support of our generous product sponsors, Earth Breeze and Native, we are making significant progress in providing sustained access to essential hygiene products, supporting the health, dignity, and confidence of our Massachusetts neighbors."

About Hygiene Insecurity In Massachusetts

Hygiene insecurity is the lack of consistent access to basic hygiene products, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, laundry detergent, and menstrual products. These products are not covered by SNAP (food stamps) or any other government program. This can lead to negative physical, emotional, and social impact. Hygiene insecurity is tied to economic hardship, and individuals and families often prioritize other necessities like food and shelter over hygiene products. This issue affects people's health, dignity, and confidence.

About Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week

From October 6-12, Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub, in partnership with Earth Breeze and Native, will raise awareness of the hidden crisis of hygiene insecurity and aim to distribute 500,000 hygiene essentials to impact 50,000 individuals across Massachusetts.

"At Earth Breeze, we believe that everyone deserves access to basic hygiene essentials like laundry detergent, regardless of their circumstances," said Monique Mudie, Donation Impact Manager at Earth Breeze. "Partnering with Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub for Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week aligns with our commitment to creating positive change and helping those in need. We are proud to contribute to this important cause and hope to inspire others to join the fight against hygiene insecurity."

Similarly, Native has stepped up to support the cause by donating their deodorant. "We are honored to partner with Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub for their inaugural Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week," said Chris Talbot, CEO at Native. "By providing these essential products, we are not only addressing a critical need but also helping to restore dignity and confidence to individuals and families facing hygiene insecurity. It's our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community members, and this initiative is a powerful step in that direction."

For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about the impact of hygiene insecurity, please visit https://hopeandcomfort.org/ or follow us on Instagram @HopeandComfort, Facebook @Hope&Comfort or LinkedIn @Hope & Comfort.

About Hope & Comfort

Since 2011, Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub has been leading the conversation - and the charge - to end hygiene insecurity in Massachusetts. What began as a simple birthday party request for donations rather than presents, ultimately uncovered a massive unmet need for essential hygiene products for adults and children.

Today, Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub works with 500 youth-serving and community organizations and 800 volunteers to achieve our mission. Since 2011, we have distributed 14 million products - but we're not done until every Massachusetts resident has sustained access to hygiene essentials.

About Earth Breeze

Earth Breeze is on a mission to absolutely change how people see laundry. Earth Breeze produces high-quality, low waste, laundry detergent that provides a powerful clean that is gentle on the skin and gentle on the planet because it has no unnecessary additives and comes in eco-friendly cardboard packaging. With the belief that small acts can create ripples that lead to a larger impact, every purchase reduces single-use plastic waste, supports the recovery of plastic debris, and donates laundry detergent to those in need supporting access to the comfort and dignity of clean clothes.

We have had the pleasure of donating Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets to Hope and Comfort Hygiene Hub since the Spring of 2021. This Hygiene Insecurity Awareness Week we're honored to not only help raise awareness of hygiene insecurity but to support the distribution of hygiene essentials to individuals across Massachusetts.

About Native

Founded in 2015, Native is a personal care company that makes clean and effective products from naturally-derived ingredients, including deodorant, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, and conditioner. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

