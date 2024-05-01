Hope and Healing: Bladder Cancer Awareness Month Starts Today

Breaking Stigmas and Promoting Awareness for Bladder Cancer Save Lives

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) is proud to announce the start of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), 31 days in May dedicated to spotlighting one of the most common cancers in the United States. With an estimated 725,000 people living with bladder cancer and more than 80,000 new cases diagnosed each year, this month serves as a pivotal moment to bring attention to this disease.

BCAM is an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together, fostering a supportive community for those impacted by bladder cancer. Through increased awareness, BCAN aims to break down stigmas associated with the disease while promoting knowledge about its risk factors, symptoms, and the latest treatment options. Raising awareness can drive early detection and ultimately improve outcomes for patients and their loved ones.

This year, BCAN is prioritizing the discussion of risk factors and early signs, educating the public about factors like how quitting smoking lowers the risk of bladder cancer. Additionally, the primary indicator of bladder cancer is blood in the urine. This is never normal and people who notice this symptom should promptly see their doctor.

Throughout May, BCAN will hold various virtual and in-person Walks to End Bladder Cancer, along with other initiatives, to amplify BCAN's message of hope and solidarity. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to join the conversation, share their stories, and support the fight against bladder cancer.

BCAN invites everyone to participate in Bladder Cancer Awareness Month to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by this disease. Together, we can raise awareness, foster a supportive community, and drive progress toward better outcomes for all.

For more information on how you can get involved, please visit BCAN.org.

