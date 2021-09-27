Hope and Sesame Chocolate Hazelnut Sesamemilk Wins 2021 Progressive Grocer Editors' Pick Award in "Best New Product" Category

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope and Sesame – which is a part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. and has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seed to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly – wins the 2021 Progressive Grocer Editors' Pick Award in the "Best New Product" category for its Chocolate Hazelnut flavor. Coming from one of the leading food and grocery industry publications, this award is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation, and category performance.

Hope and Sesame's Chocolate Hazelnut sesamemilk

"We are honored to receive this recognition that further solidifies sesamemilk as a core member of the plant milk category while showcasing Hope and Sesame's key differentiators: nutrition and sustainability," says Julia Stamberger, Hope and Sesame CEO and Founder.

All five flavors of Hope and Sesame sesamemilk, including Chocolate Hazelnut, are uniquely nutritionally comparable to dairy milk and contain eight grams of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) and provide an excellent source of Vitamin D and a good source of Calcium. Plus, planet-friendly sesame seeds require very little water to cultivate, are naturally pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate, making sesame very bee-friendly. After sesame seeds are pressed for oil, Hope and Sesame upcycles the rest of the sesame, effectively using the most nutritious part of the seed for food (previously considered a byproduct).

MORE ABOUT HOPE AND SESAME

In addition to its award-winning Chocolate Hazelnut flavor, referred to by fans as 'drinkable chocolate hazelnut spread,' Hope and Sesame offers Unsweetened Original, Original, Vanilla, and Chocolate flavors. All five Hope and Sesame products are certified USDA Organic, certified by the Plant Based Foods Association, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Certified Kosher, and Certified Gluten Free and also avoid the top seven most common allergens.

ABOUT PLANTING HOPE BRANDS AND THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC.

Hope and Sesame is part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. Started by a group of friends and family (who are also experienced food & beverage entrepreneurs!) to bring more magic to planet-friendly plant-based food, The Planting Hope Company is a women-led and women-managed company focused on filling key needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food & beverage space with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. www.plantinghopecompany.com.

