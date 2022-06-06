HOPE Center Harlem to Honor Mental Health Heroes at Annual Event

HOPE in Action Awards Breakfast sponsored by Sugar Hill Capital Partners

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local and national mental health leaders will be celebrated at the HOPE Center Harlem's HOPE in Action Fundraising Awards Breakfast on June 17. Among those being honored at the 3rd annual event, sponsored by Sugar Hill Capital Partners, are Dr. Torian Easterling, First Deputy Commissioner and Chief equity Officer at the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, and Rawle Andrews Jr., Executive Director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APAF).

Given the growing mental health crisis in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the urgency to identify new treatments and solutions has never been greater, the HOPE Center noted. The breakfast brings together a distinguished group of doctors, mental health scholars, researchers, clinicians, and advocates who have contributed greatly to addressing the health & mental health challenges of our time.

"This important event salutes the leaders working hard to address this unprecedented challenge," said Dr. Lena L. Green, The HOPE Center Executive Director and a Psychotherapist and Clinical Professor at the NYU and Columbia Schools of Social Work. "It is also a unique opportunity to support our work to improve mental health throughout our community."

Keynoting the breakfast will be Dr. Michael Lindsey, newly appointed dean at NYU's Silver School of Social Work, a noted scholar in child and adolescent mental health. Other honorees include:

Daniel Gillison , Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest and wealthiest grassroots mental health organization.

, Clinical Associate Professor, Director of the Doctoral Program in Clinical Social Work at . Shawn Dove , Campaign for Black Male Achievement founder and Managing Partner of New Profit, a national venture philanthropy organization.

, Campaign for Black Male Achievement founder and Managing Partner of New Profit, a national venture philanthropy organization. Dorian Hollingsworth , Founder of The Teen Care Network, an online community that provides free mental health resources to teens.

In addition to Dr. Green, event hosts include Pastor Michael A. Walrond Jr., Senior Pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church, and Dr. Sidney Hankerson, Director of Mental Health Research at the Institute for Health Equity Research (IHER) and Vice Chair for Community Engagement at The Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry.

The June 17 fundraising breakfast will be held at the Redeye Grill, 890 7th Avenue across from Carnegie Hall, starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are still available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-hope-in-action-fundraising-awards-breakfast-tickets-288226131117

About The HOPE Center

The HOPE (Healing on Purpose and Evolving) Center is a free-standing, community-based mental health clinic that is affiliated with the historic First Corinthian Baptist Church (FCBC) in Central Harlem. The HOPE Center was established in 2016 to increase access to mental health services in Harlem and decrease the stigma concerning mental health in communities of color. The HOPE Center offers free mental health services for individuals, families, and group therapy for adults and teens focused on suicide prevention. www.hopecenterharlem.org

About Event Sponsor Sugar Hill Capital Partners

Sugar Hill Capital Partners is an impact investment management and operations firm that invests in and repositions stressed middle-market, multi-family apartment buildings in New York City. www.sugarhillre.com

