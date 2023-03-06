Hope Chicago Launches Parent Scholar Program, Offering Adults Debt-Free Higher Education and Workforce Pathways

The non-profit partners with 16 pathway partners to provide higher education and

workforce programs to help uplift Chicago families.

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Chicago is proud to announce the launch of its Parent Scholar Program to support the parents and guardians of Hope Scholars through postsecondary education pathways. The innovative two-generation scholarship program promises debt-free higher education options for over 4,000 Chicago students and their parents in an effort to reduce economic and social inequity.

Hope Chicago Parent Pathway Infographic

The Parent Scholar Program is supported by a network of 16 higher education institutions and workforce partner organizations that offer options for postsecondary education in business administration, education, healthcare, tech, and trade verticals. Options within these pathways allow interested parents and guardians to either complete their college degree, build skills to support their current profession or pursue a new career without incurring educational or workforce training debt.

Hope Chicago's community partners, the Chicago Urban League and Instituto del Progreso Latino, serve as the primary stewards of the Parent Scholar Program, assisting with the application process and providing ongoing workforce coaching and support. "There's plenty of literature out there on how to get an 18-year-old through four years of college," says Michele Howard, Chief Program Officer of Hope Chicago. "A two-generation program model supporting adults entering or returning to postsecondary institutions or programs at this scale? That's a new frontier. That's why partnerships with community-based organizations like the Chicago Urban League and Instituto del Progreso Latino are critical to our mission's success. They know our parents and what they need to accomplish their goals."

With the formal launch of the Parent Scholar Program, all parents/guardians of current and future Hope Scholars from the classes of 2022 -2025 have the ability to explore pathways. Entry and ongoing eligibility for program participants depend on the Hope Scholar persisting full-time throughout their postsecondary pursuits while obtaining satisfactory academic progress.

"This is the moment we've been waiting for," says Dr. Jackson, CEO of Hope Chicago. "Two generations within one family simultaneously advancing their education with a degree or professional certificate. I'm excited about the ways that students and their parents will be able to support each other on the journey to success. Finishing college, a trade, or a work program is no small task—we believe parents and children working together for the benefit of each other will be the difference that spells their joint success."

All parents and guardians of current and future Hope Scholars can visit hopechicago.org/parents to register for the program and get information on events like adult postsecondary advising, financial literacy, pathway preparation, and resume building.

"Meeting students where they are is what we believe in at Hope," adds Dr. Jackson. "That goes for our adult students too. We are so thankful for all our Parent Scholar Program partners who are helping us build a robust network of pathways that adults find appealing, accessible, and valuable."

Hope Chicago Parent Scholar Program Educational Partners:

City Colleges of Chicago

National Louis University

Northeastern Illinois University

Noble Forward

Southern New Hampshire University

Western Governors University

Western Governors University Academy

Hope Chicago Parent Scholar Program Workforce Partners:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Chicago Urban League

CHICAT

Discovery Partners Institute part of the University of Illinois System

System HIRE360

Instituto del Progreso Latino

JumpHire

LiftUp Enterprises

Northwestern Medicine

According to Urban Institute, 18 percent of Chicagoans age 25 and older have some college education but no degree. Overall, 45 percent of those adults with some college education but no degree in Chicago are Black, 28 percent are white, and 22 percent identify as Spanish, Hispanic, or Latino.

The Hope Chicago Parent Scholar program is uniquely positioned to help adult learners in Chicago complete their degree. To learn more about the Parent Scholar Program, and how to register, please visit hopechicago.org/parents.

Hope Chicago would love to connect you with its executive leadership and Parent Scholar Program partners for any interview or media inquiry to discuss the program and upcoming event initiatives further.

About Hope Chicago

Hope Chicago's mission is to create pathways to success for multiple generations of Chicagoans through equitable access to higher education. In February 2022, Hope Chicago announced its first cohort of five partners CPS high schools spread across the city's South, Southwest, and West Sides, where every 9-12th grade student enrolled would have the opportunity to attend select higher education institutions or vocational programs debt-free. This first promise accounts for 4,000 students, and one parent/guardian of each student, the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education without worrying about costs. Hope Chicago's first cohort of partner high schools included Al Raby School for Community and Environment, Benito Juárez Community Academy, Farragut Career Academy, Morgan Park High School, and Noble Johnson College Prep. Moving forward, Hope Chicago's goal is to expand their partnerships to include more CPS high schools and bring on more in-network post-secondary institutions as they work towards their goal to provide debt-free higher education to 30,000 CPS students and their parents over the next decade.

For more on Hope Chicago, visit hopechicago.org , IG , or contact [email protected] or 312-477-3170

Media Contacts:

Jessica Pipkins

Paco Collective

(313) 270-9297

[email protected]

Camille Johnson

Paco Collective

651-443-1471

[email protected]

SOURCE Hope Chicago