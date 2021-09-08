HOPE Comes to New York's Oculus on September 12, 2021

"September 12,2021 is the perfect day for people from around the world to create Stars of HOPE here at the World Trade Center site. As we remember what happened here 20 years ago, I hope the spirit of 9/12 shines through: one of compassion, resilience, hope, and unity. We are grateful as always to our partners at Stars of HOPE for helping to spread these inspirational messages to the world." – Alice M. Greenwald, President and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

"Our organization was born as a humanitarian response to the September 11 attacks and for eighteen years has dedicated itself to supporting first responders," said Josh Garcia, Executive Director of New York Says Thank You Foundation, which created and maintains the Stars of HOPE healing arts program. "We are deeply honored to partner with the September 11 museum and the Port Authority. We hope the public will help us honor the survivors, those taken, and the responders of yesterday by joining to support and heal today's frontline responders—health workers who daily devote themselves to patient care in the greatest health crisis of our time."

The New York Says Thank You Foundation is one of the largest volunteer organizations to emerge from the September 11 attacks—as the foundation describes it, "the tragedy that struck the world on 9/11 and the humanity that brought us together on 9/12." Its Stars of HOPE program has brought together more than 100,000 volunteers worldwide to create hand-painted stars—personalized messages of hope that have been delivered to survivors and first responders in the aftermath of natural disasters and human-caused tragedies in more than 270 communities and twenty-six countries around the world.

The September 12 event at the Oculus will be hosted at the Stars of HOPE Healing Arts Community Response Vehicle—familiarly known as "The Hope Bus"—which makes its return to the road after a yearlong hiatus in the wake of the initial COVID-19 outbreak. Following the event, the bus will continue on a nationwide tour to provide emotional support to communities, hospitals, and individuals in need of traumatic recovery.

About Stars of HOPE

Stars of HOPE empowers people of all ages to transform individuals and communities through the power of art and personal messages of hope and healing. Since 2007, over 95,000 hand-painted Stars of HOPE have lifted the spirits of millions of disaster survivors in 270 communities and 26 countries. Special thank you to our National Community Sponsor, KMPG LLP. Stars of HOPE® is a registered trademark of the New York Says Thank You Foundation. For more information and photos, please visit www.starsofhopeusa.org or Facebook.com/starsofhopeusa

For more information about the World Trade Center campus, please visit: www.officialworldtradecenter.com

*** Photo/Interview Opportunities ***

Media Contacts:

Josh Garcia

Executive Director

New York Says Thank You Foundation

P: 407-968-4359 Email: [email protected]

Fran Sheff-Mauer

Marketing and Communications Manager

New York Says Thank You Foundation

P: 203-984-0040 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE New York Says Thank You Foundation

Related Links

starsofhopeusa.org

