Hope Community Resources Deploys FieldCentric, a Mobile-First Employee Engagement and Work Portal, to Direct Support Teams Serving Individuals with Disabilities and Complex Medical Conditions in Communities across Alaska

FieldCentric's platform will enable Hope's mission to empower Direct Support Professionals with technology that streamlines work tasks, simplifies governance and compliance, and strengthens work-life balance. Hope believes providing next-generation mobile solutions like FieldCentric to its distributed teams, which are providing intensive mental and social support services in communities across Alaska, will help the organization attract and retain top talent who expect instant communication and easy-to-use apps at work and more time to focus on serving their clients.

Hope operates in 10 communities across Alaska and supports people who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities, complex medical conditions, mental health challenges, and traumatic brain injury. Support and services are delivered to clients in their private residences, assisted living homes, and in the community in pursuit of Hope's mission to help people live a life of their choosing. In addition to home-based supports, Hope has a robust recreational program for adults and children, including an art studio, ranch, subsistence activities team, and a deaf supports team. Hope's complex workforce means its providers must be scheduled based on certification, specialization, and location. Hope's partnership with FieldCentric will streamline complex operations and deliver significant efficiencies--increasing the time providers spend with clients and helping managers have more time for recruiting, hiring, training, and innovative program planning.

With FieldCentric, Hope's managers will gain immediate insight into team assignments and status with advanced analytics to drive day-to-day workforce operations in real time. FieldCentric's platform will help Hope's administrators ensure that care is delivered in a timely and effective manner by its remote workforce.

"The Hope team is thrilled for this opportunity to partner with FieldCentric to introduce new technologies to support our Direct Support Professionals," said Sharayah Talarovich, project manager, Hope Community Resources. "We continually strive for excellence in our business operations and look for ways to best support the recruitment and retention of a skilled and talented workforce in Alaska. Our team is at the heart of how we accomplish our mission. Our primary goal is to leverage technology that is easy to use and operates seamlessly in the background so our employees can focus their efforts first and foremost on providing quality supports and services chosen and designed by those we serve."

"The FieldCentric team is incredibly excited to work with Hope Community Resources on this important project. The front-line worker in any field workforce is so incredibly important to the performance of that organization, especially in shaping client impressions. At Hope, this truth carries even more weight to us as these individuals make such a profoundly positive impact on their clients' lives every day," said Dan Barton, CEO of Rodio Inc. and a team lead for the FieldCentric solution. "Our goal is to empower these critical workers with a unified set of work and engagement tools to make their jobs easier and keep them connected to each other, and their support networks, every minute of every day. We endeavor to do this while also giving their employer tools to maximize productivity, create efficiencies, and offer increased scheduling flexibility to their Direct Support Professionals and stakeholders. We look forward to the partnership with Hope, and the opportunity to leverage our experience with UKG to deliver this exciting solution in the coming months."

With FieldCentric, Hope will improve the employee experience with a simplified technology experience. The solution also creates a more flexible scheduling environment where employee and client availability and preferences are aligned dynamically and automatically, ensuring the highest possible opportunity for successful outcomes. FieldCentric will give Hope's employees an engaging, consumer-grade mobile experience that simplifies scheduling, minimizes administrative tasks and keeps them better connected.

"The UKG Connect Technology Partner Program is a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers – like FORM.com, Passport, and Rodio – who work together to build innovative applications that solve unique workforce challenges," said Jerry Nepon-Sixt, partner alliance manager, UKG Connect Technology Partner Program. "FieldCentric takes full advantages of the UKG D5 platform, bringing together multiple solutions under one seamless experience, to offer a truly differentiated capabilities for home health workers that helps them deliver quality services to their patients."

"For twenty years, FORM.com has helped make work simpler for distributed teams and increased the time they have for the most important activities. To know that our technology will help talented direct support providers who are a source of strength and care for communities across Alaska in their work is an inspiration to our team at FORM.com," shares Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM.com.

The FieldCentric collaboration combines powerful platform capabilities from:

FORM.com for dynamic mobile data collection and task management

Passport Corporation for smart routing and geo-location capabilities

for smart routing and geo-location capabilities Rodio Inc. for mobile workforce communications and collaboration

for mobile workforce communications and collaboration UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) for its UKG D5 platform (formerly Kronos D5 platform) and UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos)—the world's leading workforce management solutions

About Hope Community Resources

Incorporated in 1968, Hope Community Resources, Inc. provides services and supports throughout Alaska to people who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and complex medical conditions. The agency is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit www.hopealaska.org/about-us/who-we-are .

About Passport

Passport Corporation delivers powerful Planning, Data Collection and Route Execution Management software for field service organizations. Our applications allow you to enhance productivity of your team, increase efficiency of your operations, and optimize performance. Planned vs. Actual Analytics of your data uncovers previously hidden opportunities for significant growth. For more information, visit www.passportcorp.com .

About FORM.com

FORM.com is a leading provider of mobile data collection solutions for the enterprise, both in the field and in the office. With its intelligent mobile form applications, flexible workflow automation, and robust reporting capabilities, the FORM.com platform enables customers to improve quality, promote safety, and ensure compliance. For more information, visit www.form.com .

About Rodio

Rodio is a mobile communications platform for organizations with dispersed teams working variable hours that enables companies to deliver prioritized, secure and trackable messaging to their teams. An extensible mobile platform, Rodio integrates with enterprise HR, Scheduling, Reporting, Information and Learning Management systems. Rodio's simple, user-friendly application aligns with your company's existing structure, empowers field leadership, drives employee engagement and allows your teams to focus on improving the end customer experience. For more information visit https://rodio.app .

About UKG

At UKG™ (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people™. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 12,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

