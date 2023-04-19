Hope for Aspiring First Time Buyers During the Cost of Living Crisis: SAM Conveyancing

New Book Offers Timely Advice for Aspiring Homebuyers Amid Cost of Living Crisis: How to Buy a House Without Killing Anyone

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of living crisis continues to impact households across the UK, aspiring homebuyers may feel that getting on the property ladder is an insurmountable challenge. However, renowned conveyancing expert, Andrew Boast, is here to help with his new book, How to Buy a House Without Killing Anyone: Navigate your way through buying a home, without ending up with a body to hide as well . This insightful and witty guide provides essential tips and advice to help aspiring buyers overcome the current financial hurdles and successfully enter the property market.

Andrew Boast, the Co-Founder of SAM Conveyancing and a qualified accountant, has spent over 22 years guiding thousands of clients through the complex process of buying a home, both personally and through his teams of expert solicitors, surveyors, and mortgage advisers. In his latest book, Andrew shares strategies for navigating the property market during the cost of living crisis, offering invaluable advice on saving for a deposit, securing a mortgage, and finding affordable housing options.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in the conveyancing sector, with more than 50,000 successful client moves under his belt, Andrew equips readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions tailored to their unique circumstances, even in the current economic climate.

How to Buy a House Without Killing Anyone breaks down the early stages of the home-buying process, introducing readers to the key players they'll encounter and providing expert guidance on how to navigate any obstacles that may arise. Regardless of budget or property type, this book will help aspiring buyers approach their home purchase journey with confidence and composure, enabling them to conquer the challenges of the cost of living crisis and successfully enter the property market.

How to Buy a House Without Killing Anyone is now available on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle edition .

About the Author

Andrew Boast is a leading expert in the conveyancing sector, with over twenty years of experience and thousands of successful client moves to his name. He is the co-founder of SAM Conveyancing and a qualified accountant.

Throughout his career, he has worked with expert solicitors, surveyors, and mortgage advisers to guide clients through the complex process of buying a home. He has also appeared in the media numerous times, most notably when he uncovered exclusions in the Government's Help to Buy ISA scheme. Working with the Telegraph's Katie Morley, Andrew helped bring these exclusions to the public's attention. Andrew is dedicated to helping aspiring homebuyers navigate the often overwhelming process of purchasing a property with ease and confidence, even amid the cost of living crisis.

About SAM Conveyancing

SAM Conveyancing is a leading UK-based conveyancing and property services company, dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of homebuyers, sellers, and property owners. Co-founded by conveyancing expert and qualified accountant Andrew Boast, SAM Conveyancing boasts a team of experienced solicitors, surveyors, and mortgage advisers who are committed to guiding clients through the often complex and challenging process of property transactions. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and exceptional customer service, SAM Conveyancing consistently delivers smooth and successful property transactions for its clients.

For more information about How to Buy a House Without Killing Anyone or to request an interview with the author, please contact: Andrew Bost

SOURCE SAM Conveyancing