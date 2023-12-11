HOPE for Prisoners Hosts 101 Christmases for Children of Incarcerated Parents

HOPE for Prisoners

11 Dec, 2023, 13:34 ET

The annual event reunites 101 families with their loved ones for a rare opportunity to spend quality time together

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and services, in partnership with Nevada Department of Corrections and SOS Radio 90.5, will host its annual 101 Christmases event on Dec. 11-12, reuniting incarcerated participants with their loved ones for a truly memorable holiday celebration.

Over two evenings, the 101 participating families will gather at The Linda and Christopher Smith Campus at Opportunity Village. The space will be transformed into cozy individual living rooms where children will open carefully chosen gifts under twinkling Christmas trees. Families will enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner, holiday entertainment and exclusive access to the Opportunity Village's Magical Forest.

The event participants are expected to be released within the next 18 months.

"This initiative is a crucial part of our family reunification efforts. It provides a safe and loving environment for families to reconnect and experience the true spirit of Christmas," said Jon Ponder, founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners. "Thank you to our generous partners and sponsors who are instrumental in giving these families a chance to rebuild broken bonds, find hope for a brighter future and create lasting memories."

More than 450 formerly incarcerated people graduate every year from HFP, setting themselves on a path to lifelong success. HFP's reintegration programs have a 6% recidivism rate for those who graduate, compared to Nevada's rate of more than 28%. Participants have the opportunity to develop skill sets, seek work, complete education and/or vocational training, and secure permanent housing prior to reintegration.

This marks the 11th year HFP has hosted the event. The inaugural 101 Christmases reunited eight families and has grown to 101 families. This year it will take place on December 11th and 12th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Additional sponsors include The Walters Group, Helix Electric, Martin-Harris Construction, Ahern-Act, Star Nursery, Laurich Properties, INC, Power2Parent, Las Vegas Institute of Welding and Dress for Success Southern Nevada.

To learn more about 101 Christmases, please visit www.hopeforprisoners.org/christmas

About HOPE for Prisoners:
Operating since 2010, HOPE for Prisoners is a nonprofit in Las Vegas, NV that facilitates comprehensive reentry and reintegration services to men, women, and young adults exiting various segments of the judicial system. The vision of HOPE for Prisoners is to empower and equip men, women, and young adults to successfully reenter and effectively function in mainstream society.  HOPE's success is the result of its long-term commitment and relationship with various community partners, including local law enforcement and criminal justice entities. Visit www.hopeforprisoners.org for more information.

