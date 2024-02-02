HOPE for Prisoners Welcomes Chad Hirschi to Board of Directors

News provided by

HOPE for Prisoners

02 Feb, 2024, 13:12 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and services, announced today the appointment of Chad Hirschi to its Board of Directors. 

Chad Hirschi is an entrepreneur who constantly seeks ways to create, build, mold, and inspire. As CEO and Owner of Hirschi Companies, Mr. Hirschi has grown the family business from 20 hard working employees to more than 850 dedicated team members with offices in Las Vegas, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Founded in 2009 with his wife Crystal, Hirschi Companies provides services in both the residential and commercial construction sectors with Hirschi Masonry, Hirschi Trucking, Hirschi Iron, and Hirschi Powder Coating. The Hirschis also founded Hirschi Helping Hands to create unity with the Hirschi team and the community with a focus on workforce development through education and opportunity, as well as service through various nonprofits both within the community and internationally.

"Chad holds a long and accomplished record of serving our community in multiple facets," said Jon Ponder founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners. "His expertise in workforce development will be key to our organization as we continue to expand employment opportunities for those currently and formerly incarcerated."

It was recently announced that HPF and the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) partnered to create the Southern Desert Vocational Village, a vocational training center based at the Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC) that will provide 800 incarcerated participants with skills in high-demand occupations prior to their release. The project is funded by HFP in partnership with the Engelstad Foundation and the Bill and Susan Walters Foundation and is expected to be completed in four years.

About HOPE for Prisoners: 

Operating since 2010, HOPE for Prisoners is a nonprofit in Las Vegas, NV, that facilitates comprehensive reentry and reintegration services to men, women, and young adults exiting various segments of the judicial system. The vision of HOPE for Prisoners is to empower and equip men, women, and young adults to successfully reenter and effectively function in mainstream society. 

HOPE's success is the result of its long-term commitment and relationship with various community partners, including local law enforcement and criminal justice entities. Visit www.hopeforprisoners.org for more information.

SOURCE HOPE for Prisoners

Also from this source

HOPE for Prisoners Hosts 101 Christmases for Children of Incarcerated Parents

HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and services, in partnership with...

HOPE for Prisoners Welcomes Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Lana Fuchs to Board of Directors

HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and services, announced today the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.