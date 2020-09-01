Hope For The Day Launches StigmaSwearJar.COM Campaign + Debuts Suicide Prevention Month PSA Inviting You To Tell Stigma How You Really Feel

HFTD CEO/founder, Jonny Boucher talks about the need to normalize the dialogue on mental health challenges and the importance of starting with stigma. "The truth is, stigmas look differently for all of us. It's important that we invite everyone to break the silence around suicide and mental health to gain their perspectives which we know leads to building better resources and opportunities for communities to be healthier. Swearing isn't for everyone but it's a fun way to invite people to express themselves and also raise funds for the free mental health education workshops HFTD provides."

The Stigma Swear Jar allows just that, an opportunity to express yourself by writing a note to stigma and while there, donate to support Hope For The Day's proactive suicide prevention and mental health education programs. "Education is key. Our 2020 goal was to educate 20,000 people this year and with our digital pivot - we have educated over 21,500 individuals through our clinically backed and peer-led mental health education experiences. The funding from the swear jar will allow us to provide free education for more individuals well throughout 2021."

100% of the proceeds from StigmaSwearJar.com support HFTD's proactive suicide prevention and mental health education programs allowing more accessibility to resources + education. The campaign runs through the month of September and Hope For The Day encourages everyone to get involved because "The more we talk about mental health, the more we realize we are not alone."

To view campaign + PSA, visit: StigmaSwearJar.com

About Hope for the Day

Hope for the Day is a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. IT'S OK NOT TO BE OK.

Suicide completion rates have surged to a 30-year high and each year more than 800,000 globally die in silence. In America, over 48,000 people die by suicide every year. Proactive prevention is about creating an environment that doesn't wait for someone to reach a point of crisis to address their mental health. www.hftd.org

