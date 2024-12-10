Hope for Ukraine Brings Holiday Gift-Giving and Solar-Powered Relief to War-Torn Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine to provide gifts for children who lost parents in the war and solar-powered solutions to support families enduring harsh winter conditions

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope for Ukraine, a humanitarian organization committed to providing critical support to Ukrainian communities impacted by the ongoing conflict, announced today that it's hosting a series of gift-giving events for children who have lost parents in the war, designed to provide moments of joy and comfort. Hope for Ukraine also announced today the launch of a critical winter relief program that will supply solar-powered generators and electric cooktops to families in frontline areas of the Kherson region, where communities have endured over two years without reliable electricity or heat.

A Ukrainian soldier stands with children at a Hope for Ukraine holiday gift event.

The winter relief program, made possible by a seed grant from a U.S.-based energy foundation, will help families regain the ability to cook warm meals from food kits provided by Hope for Ukraine and safely warm their homes without relying on firewood or other limited resources. Initially, the program will provide clean energy sources to 40 families, with plans for expansion as funding allows.

"Our mission extends beyond providing critical aid; it's about bringing hope and healing to families and children who have endured unimaginable loss," said Yuriy Boyechko, Founder and CEO of Hope for Ukraine. "This month, as we distribute gifts to children who have lost parents in the war, we are reminded of the resilience and spirit of Ukraine's people. At the same time, our solar-power program ensures families have access to warmth and energy, supporting immediate survival and long-term recovery."

Hope for Ukraine is dedicated to addressing immediate needs in the region while preserving Ukraine's way of life to ultimately support post-war recovery. Among other services, it provides educational programs and after-school initiatives for displaced children, fostering stability and normalcy amid the crisis. The program aligns with the organization's broader mission to bring long-term recovery to communities impacted by the ongoing war and its destruction of vital infrastructure.

"We've been living without reliable electricity for too long, especially in winter when it's hardest to survive," said Pavlo Kyliushyk, a Hope for Ukraine volunteer who delivers food and supplies in the Kherson region. "This program gives us hope. We will finally have warmth and food for our children, along with a much-needed spark of joy through gift giving."

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu.org).

Press Contacts:

PR Representatives for Hope for Ukraine

Rubenstein Public Relations

Kevin Pryor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 805-3057

SOURCE Hope for Ukraine