Hope for Ukraine Commemorates Second Anniversary of Ukraine War, Advocates for Foreign Aid Amid Ongoing Crisis

ROSELAND, N.J. and LVIV-VYNNYKY, Ukraine, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world marks the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Hope for Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine during this challenging time. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, Hope for Ukraine has been at the forefront of delivering aid to Ukrainians affected by the devastation of war.

Hope for Ukraine is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis, focusing on providing humanitarian aid and support to individuals and communities facing the challenges of the Russian conflict. The organization is deeply committed to serving individuals and families in the poorest communities, providing crucial assistance such as food, medical attention, shelter, and education.

Yuriy Boyechko, President of Hope for Ukraine, has been on the ground since the war's inception. He reflects on the ongoing conflict, stating, "This war has been ongoing for almost two years, and the devastating effects of the trauma of war, homelessness, hunger, and a myriad of other human challenges continue to be felt. On the ground, we witness fatigue but also the remarkable resilience of the Ukrainian people. Despite the significant challenges the Ukranian people face, Hope for Ukraine has remained steadfast in its mission to provide aid and support."

He continued, "We know that Ukraine will prevail in this war because the entire nation is mobilized, waking up every day thinking what they can do to help in order to bring victory sooner. Millions of freedom loving people all across the world are standing with Ukraine, so we cannot quit but must keep fighting the good fight. As Idowu Koyenikan once said, "There is no denying that there is evil in this world, but the light will always conquer the darkness."

The need for assistance in Ukraine has reached critical levels, with approximately one in three families, totaling 11 million people, facing food insecurity, and nearly one-third of the Ukrainian population unemployed. In light of these challenges, Hope for Ukraine urges the United States and the international community to maintain their support and aid for Ukraine during this critical time.

To date, Hope for Ukraine has made significant contributions to those in need affected by the war:

82 million meals served.

825 individuals were rescued from the war zone.

52 hospitals/clinics provided with essential medical supplies.

1875 tons of humanitarian aid delivered.

1544 refugees sheltered.

600 children weekly attend after school programs.

Children of Ukraine are the biggest victims of this war. According to the latest estimates, there are 3.7 million persons internally displaced in Ukraine. Most of them are women with their children. The psychological suffering of children living in war zones is impossible to put into words. Severe losses and destruction in their lives lead to high rates of depression and anxiety. Hope For Ukraine has launched an after-school arts and crafts program that is attended weekly by around 600 children of war. This educational initiative is helping children forget about war for at least a brief period and heal deep emotional trauma caused by war.

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence in supporting those impacted by the Ukraine crisis.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu.org).

Contact:

Brigit Hennaman

VP, Rubenstein Public Relations

[email protected]

212-805-3005

SOURCE Hope for Ukraine