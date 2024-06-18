Hope for Ukraine Launches "Summer of Hope" Campaign for Ukrainian Children

Providing Summer Camps for Nearly 3,000 Ukrainian Children in Ukraine, the USA, and Italy

ROSELAND, N.J. and LVIV-VYNNYKY, Ukraine, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope for Ukraine is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Summer of Hope" campaign, an initiative dedicated to providing enriching summer camp experiences for Ukrainian children in Ukraine and abroad. Through this initiative, Hope for Ukraine will organize and find summer camps for Ukrainian children in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugee children in Italy and the United States.

Hope for Ukraine plans to offer nearly 3,000 children the chance to attend five-day summer camps, fostering a sense of normalcy, joy, and rehabilitation amidst challenging times. The "Summer of Hope" campaign has already begun, with the first camps successfully launched in Ukraine and Indiana.

Summer of Hope Campaign Overview:

United States: More than 1,000 Ukrainian refugee children will attend camps across Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio, New Albany, Indiana; Asheville, North Carolina; and Seattle, Washington. Over 300,000 Ukrainian war refugees live in the U.S. These camps provide a critical opportunity for the children to enjoy a summer filled with fun, learning, and camaraderie.

Ukraine: Hope for Ukraine is planning for 1,800 children in Ukraine to participate in camps designed to offer a much-needed respite from daily air raid sirens and the ongoing conflict. These camps will emphasize rehabilitation, helping children cope with the emotional and psychological impacts of war.

Maria Kulyniak, Camp Director, and head of the non-profit organization 'City Development' in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, highlights the importance of these camps: "Children's summer camps in the de-occupied territories and in front-line cities are now very important projects. A child's upbringing and development cannot be put on hold. The war leaves a cruel imprint on the child's psycho-emotional state. Without the help of qualified psychologists and art therapy methods, the child alone will not be able to fully cope with the consequences of stress. To conduct our summer camps, we plan to engage a team of professional mentors. We will work with children in such a way that the camp is not only a break for the child but also an opportunity for them to acquire various skills and gain a positive experience during stressful times of instability. Additionally, as children mostly learn online, the camp and communication with peers will help children build social connections and adapt to the conditions caused by the war."

Italy: Hope for Ukraine, in collaboration with their Italian partners, Hope Ukraine Foundation ETS plans to give approximately two hundred Ukrainian refugee children the opportunity to attend professional soccer club children's camps in Italy. Italy is home to over 30,000 Ukrainian war refugees who arrived there after the full-scale invasion. This initiative will provide a unique opportunity for children to engage in sports and build new friendships. The professional soccer clubs hosting Ukrainian refugee children in their summer camps include AC Milan, ACF Fiorentina, Spezia Calcio, AS Cittadella, and Bologna FC 1909.

"Football Summer Camps 2024 are more than just a sports program; they are a beacon of hope and transformation for young refugees in Ukraine," said Marco Toson, President of Hope Ukraine Foundation E.T.S. "These camps provide a crucial safe haven where children can escape the trauma of their displacement, build meaningful relationships, and develop life skills that will serve them well into the future. Our aim is to create an environment where they can not only have fun but also grow, learn, and find a sense of belonging. Your support in this initiative is vital to helping these children reclaim their childhood and dream again."

Tolson continues, "Hope Ukraine is dedicated to providing support, relief, and opportunities for refugees and displaced individuals in Ukraine and in Italy. Our mission is to foster resilience, promote social integration, and enhance the well-being of vulnerable communications through educational programs, humanitarian aid, and community-driven initiatives. We believe in the power of compassion, solidarity, and action to transform lives and build a brighter future for all."

"This summer, we are determined to bring hope and joy to Ukrainian children enduring unimaginable hardships," said Yuriy Boyechko, Founder and CEO of Hope for Ukraine. "Through our 'Summer of Hope' campaign, we aim to provide a safe and supportive environment where these children can heal, learn, and simply be kids again."

By launching the "Summer of Hope" campaign, Hope for Ukraine continues its mission to bring light and hope to those who need it most, demonstrating unwavering support and solidarity with the Ukrainian community worldwide.

Hope Ukraine is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid, support, and hope to the people of Ukraine. Through various initiatives, the organization aims to improve the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflict, focusing particularly on the most vulnerable populations.

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. .

