Hope in the Fight against Fentanyl: Ibogaine by David Dardashti Unveils Successful Protocols Specifically Tailored to Heal those Suffering from Fentanyl Addiction

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sad reality apparent for anyone studying addiction and overdose deaths in America, is that fentanyl has become the #1 killer in the opioid crisis.

Perhaps most shockingly, is that in many cases, the victims of overdose are often unaware they are even using fentanyl. The statistics reflect this fact, with the National Institute on Drug Abuse numbers showing that, of 106,000 overdose deaths in 2021, over 70,000 of them were related to synthetic opioids, primary fentanyl.

Ibogaine as a Fentanyl Treatment - a Conversation With a Recovered Client

Ibogaine by David Dardashti, a pioneering figure in ibogaine treatment, unveils a series of protocols designed to triumph over the insidious and widespread fentanyl addiction that has plagued our communities.

"In treating hundreds of people suffering over the past few years, we've seen a shocking overrepresentation of fentanyl addiction, and a frequent report that people were being told by other clinics that it couldn't be treated" says David Dardashti, founder of the ibogaine treatment center . "This has led our team to adapt our existing protocols for some of the most persistent substances, to develop solutions that allow us to confidently heal individuals from fentanyl addiction, even when they don't know they're on it."

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become a symbol of the deepening crisis of addiction.

With such a large reach into homes and communities, the impact has been profound and devastating, but dozens of cases of the past year have proven pure ibogaine's effectiveness for fentanyl treatment .

The development of these protocols has not been a mere chance occurrence but rather a product of rigorous study, holistic understanding, and a profound belief in the human spirit's ability to overcome. True ibogaine treatments are not merely clinical procedures but journeys into the very soul, guided by the wisdom of natural medicines and the science of the subconscious.

"Our approach combines both scientific methodologies and an understanding of the human psyche, creating a path that leads not just to recovery but to rediscovery, added David. "We never stop being inspired by the individuals that visit our facility, in terms of the power of the human ability to overcome, when provided the right tools."

For more information about these revolutionary protocols and the work of Ibogaine by David Dardashti, please visit ibogaineclinic.com or contact the ibogaine treatment center at 1-800-818-4511.

