Hope Inspire Love and She's Somebody's Daughter Join Together to Strengthen Mission and Expand Anti-Human Trafficking Restorative Care Services in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Inspire Love, Inc., and She's Somebody's Daughter announced today that their Boards of Directors have unanimously voted to join the two nonprofit organizations into a single entity. This merger will unite the strengths and resources of both organizations to expand services, enhance programs, and create greater impact across the communities of Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania they serve for decades to come.

Under the strategic tagline "Better Together, Stronger Together," the nonprofits are combining into a stronger, more resilient, and mission-aligned organization that champions collaboration and community building. By joining forces, the two organizations will expand their reach and deepen their impact, delivering vital restorative care and outreach services to meet the growing needs of the women and youth they serve.

"Our mission has always been to eradicate human trafficking and sexual exploitation," said Amy Thurston, Founder and CEO of Hope Inspire Love. "This merger is exciting because by joining forces, we are combining resources to reach more survivors and exploited women, offer more opportunities, and ensure long-term sustainability for the critical programs our communities depend on. We are deeply grateful to God for His guidance, provision, and faithfulness throughout this merger, and we move forward united in our shared mission to bring hope, healing, and freedom to those affected by human trafficking."

This merger marks a courageous step towards a powerful new chapter. Grounded in shared purpose and aligned values, and with deep hope for the future, this merger represents a bold step forward, ensuring continuity and opportunities to expand impact. By aligning missions and honoring shared heritage, both organizations are advancing an unwavering commitment to the One vulnerable individual, to the One victim, and to the One survivor.

The merger will expand Hope Inspire Love's reach into 11 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, Montgomery, Dauphin, York, Berks, Lebanon, Cumberland, Lehigh, Perry, Adams, and Franklin counties. This expansion brings all those services offered into one organization, multiplying impact and allowing more survivors in our community to receive long-term services and support through their healing journey. This consolidation will help meet survivors right where they are at, and decrease the demand for vulnerability and revictimization.

Both Hope Inspire Love and She's Somebody's Daughter have long shared a belief in the transformative power of restorative care, prevention education, and outreach initiatives that provide long-term restoration for youth and women. For both organizations, recognizing and igniting that power is a core tenet of their missions and legacies.

"This partnership is a bold investment in the future of survivors and our community," said Rosemarie Davis, Executive Director of She's Somebody's Daughter. "The exponential power of partnership with Hope Inspire Love enables us to support and expand our mission to women exploited in the commercial sex industry."

Hope Inspire Love will absorb She's Somebody's Daughter's programs and services and will continue to use the name She's Somebody's Daughter as the Outreach arm of its existing programs. Together, they will create a distinctive model to deliver expertise and innovative approaches to restorative care services that help more women and youth move toward stability, independence, and freedom.

Amy Thurston will continue to lead this new chapter as the CEO of Hope Inspire Love, ultimately leading the combined organization after the integration.

"This merger brings together two esteemed organizations with a shared commitment to excellence in building thriving communities and helping survivors flourish and thrive," said Jacqui Norman, Chair of Hope Inspire Love. "I cannot wait to see how we are able to impact our community through this union."

The merger is awaiting final approval from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is expected to be finalized soon. Learn more about the merger at HopeInspireLove.org/merger

Media Relations Contact: For questions or interviews, contact Erika Canfijn at 717.219.8530 or via email at [email protected]

About Hope Inspire Love, Inc.

Hope Inspire Love, Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that exists to eradicate human trafficking and sexual exploitation. It was launched in 2017, and today provides a 3-part solution to combat human trafficking: Restorative Care, Prevention Education, and Outreach. Through these programs, Hope Inspire Love is equipping communities with anti-human trafficking tools and resources, partnering with organizations and community members to fight for vulnerable people, and disrupting the crime of human trafficking through targeted awareness campaigns. As a community-impact, faith-centered nonprofit, Hope Inspire Love provides trauma-informed mentorship, art and equine therapy, and social enterprise. The organization offers a range of trauma-informed aftercare services for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation to support their healing and growth, and is deeply committed to supporting survivors' long-term recovery and restoration through a holistic continuum of care. This care also includes wraparound services and case management that are designed to help build stability and move survivors toward independent, sustainable living. As a non-residential program, Hope Inspire Love has the unique flexibility to meet survivors where they are, partnering with them as they heal and rebuild at a pace guided by their individual needs, goals, and timing.

About She's Somebody's Daughter

She's Somebody's Daughter, Inc., is a 501(c)3 faith-centered nonprofit organization that began in 2012 as an awareness initiative about the links between sex trafficking, pornography, and the commercial sex industry. They also extend prevention education initiatives to community members, law enforcement, and civic organizations. Today, they also provide "Outreach" as the first step to begin to build trusting relationships and offer holistic support to people affected by or vulnerable to sexual exploitation by meeting them wherever they are—strip clubs, motels, massage businesses, truck stops, homeless shelters, jails and prisons, rehabs, and online. Through consistent presence, She's Somebody's Daughter shows up with food, gifts, love, and hope—not as rescuers, but to erase the lines of separation and build genuine community. They honor women within the commercial sex industry, with no agenda but to build relationships and offer a holistic support system for them.

SOURCE Hope Inspire Love Inc