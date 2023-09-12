HOPE LEIGH MARKETING GROUP (HLMG) EXPANDS; HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CLIENT SERVICES FOR HIGH-TOUCH EXPERIENCE

Carly Sparpana joins recruitment marketing and employer branding agency HLMG to lead team of account coordinators and managers around the world 

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hope Leigh Marketing Group (HLMG), a women-owned agency specializing in talent attraction, recruitment marketing and employer branding, announces the addition of Carly Sparpana as Head of Client Services. Following exponential growth at HLMG, Carly will lead the team of global account coordinators and managers with the goal of continuing to expand the agency while also offering each client the hands-on service to which they are accustomed.

Carly Sparpana, Head of Client Services, HLMG
"Carrie Corbin and I began HLMG in 2020 in the wake of a complete change in the workforce and talent landscape," said Amanda Thompson Buffington, Co-founding Partner of HLMG. "Our goal when we founded the agency was to marry Carrie's big-brand, in-house experience with my robust agency background. This is also why we hire talent with similar backgrounds. Bringing Carly on board allows us to better scale our growth while ensuring we continue to meet our client needs – many of them Fortune 100 – and expand our international footprint but with the same boutique agency experience and feel."

Carly's most recent experience was with Bayard Advertising (now Appcast) where she rose from Account Manager to Managing Director of Strategy, servicing multi-million dollar accounts and driving substantial growth. Her experience with championing operations and team leadership while using data and analytics to develop targeted strategy and approach will benefit clients with increased results, efficiency and satisfaction. Carly's additional experience with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings also allowed her to hone her expertise in marketing and branding for multi-billion dollar entities.

"I'm excited to join this agency, which is on the precipice of greater expansion," said Carly. "I've scaled account teams from small cohorts to very large squads totalling nearly 40. It's exciting to be a part of HLMG, an agency that not only offers a global reach but also maintains a tech-agnostic stance, free from any obligations to proprietary platforms — qualities that distinguish it from many other recruitment marketing and branding agencies."

About Hope Leigh Marketing Group (HMLG)

HLMG is a Dallas-based, women-owned agency specializing in talent attraction, recruitment marketing, and employer brand. With 75+ years of combined industry experience across Fortune 100 HR, Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Marketing departments, this talent attraction agency has developed creative, strategic pipelines that deliver thousands of candidates every single day. For more information, visit HopeLeighMarketing.com.  To contact Hope Leigh Marketing Group, email [email protected]. You can also connect with the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

