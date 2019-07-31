Hope Margala Named CEO of NBG Home

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NBG Home today announced that Hope Margala has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Scott Slater who will continue to serve in an advisory role as a member of the NBG Home Board of Directors.

Ms. Margala is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of successfully delivering on growth initiatives and driving performance. She most recently served as President and CEO of The Yankee Candle Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. She has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer goods and retail industries through her leadership roles at Yankee Candle, L Brands and The Longaberger Company.

"Under Scott Slater, the management team has grown NBG Home into the market leader in affordable home décor. We recognize and appreciate his remarkable accomplishments and look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the NBG Home Board," said Peter Morrow, Managing Director at Sycamore Partners. "Hope is the ideal person to lead NBG Home into the future and brings a unique perspective and deep understanding of consumer wholesale, product development, marketing and branding. Moreover, throughout her career, Hope has demonstrated a commitment to promoting a strong culture with an emphasis on teamwork, collaboration and well-defined processes, all of which will serve the company well."

"I am honored to join NBG Home, a company I have long admired for its quality and affordable products," said Ms. Margala. "I look forward to working with the talented team to continue to bring innovation and superior category management to help our retail partners delight their customers. At NBG Home we will be focused on increasing the company's market share and driving long-term growth."

Mr. Slater concluded, "NBG Home is an incredible company with great products and amazing people, and I am honored to have been a part of its story. Hope understands our industry and is passionate about our products and I am confident she will lead the team well. I look forward to working with Sycamore and Hope to ensure the continued growth and success of NBG Home."

About NBG Home

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, NBG Home is the largest provider of affordable home décor products, including lighting, accent furniture, soft goods, wall décor, frames and other categories marketed under brands such as Pinnacle, Jimco, Patton, Plantation Patterns, THRO and its most recent acquisition Quoizel. Through its leading research, innovation and product development capabilities, NBG Home offers trend-right products at affordable price points, and serves a wide variety of retail partners, including mass merchants, specialty stores, discount stores, home centers, warehouse clubs, and internet retailers.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

