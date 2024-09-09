Hope Mehlman to Join Ally as Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer

Accomplished business leader and legal expert will lead a newly created Legal & Corporate Affairs Office at the company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced Hope Mehlman will join the company as chief legal and corporate affairs officer, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Mehlman will lead a newly created Legal & Corporate Affairs Office which will oversee all regulatory and legal matters. She will have responsibility for the organization's legal, compliance, government relations, environmental sustainability and community reinvestment teams.

Mehlman brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in retail and commercial banking, most recently as Discover's chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to Discover, she served as general counsel and corporate secretary at Bank of the West, corporate secretary of BNP Paribas USA, and executive vice president, corporate secretary, chief governance officer, and deputy general counsel of Regions Financial, where she also served as senior compliance officer.

"Hope has a proven track record as a strong leader, building and evolving legal and compliance teams to enable business performance," said Michael Rhodes, Ally's chief executive officer. "Anticipating changes to regulations and laws through a unified approach will continue to be a critical focus at Ally, and Hope's exceptional thought leadership and business influence will help us deliver even greater impact in this next chapter."

Mehlman serves as a member of the oversight committee of the Best Practice Principles Group for Shareholder Voting Research Providers and is the chair of its nominating and governance committee.

In 2024, Mehlman was named a General Counsel of the Year by Women, Influence and Power in Law, and in 2023, she was inducted into the Corporate Governance Hall of Fame by Governance Intelligence. She was also the recipient of the 2023 "William H. Avery Award for Equal Access to Justice" presented by Legal Aid Society, Metropolitan Family Services, Chicago. She's also a frequent guest lecturer at Stanford and a contributing author of several whitepapers.

Mehlman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University, a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University Law School, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

