Hope Orthopedics Expands Total Joint Program with Dr. Gerald Aggrey

"We are excited to continue building our total joint replacement program to meet the needs of the Willamette Valley and beyond. Dr. Aggrey is an exceptional surgeon and we look forward to his contributions in making an already successful outpatient joint program even better," noted hip and knee specialist, Dr. Dan Sewell.

Dr. Aggrey comes to Hope Orthopedics from a prestigious fellowship in adult reconstruction at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Aggrey completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Duke University Medical Center and obtained his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. He received his undergraduate from Indiana University Bloomington.

"When we began looking for a joint surgeon to join our team, it was important to find an individual who brought not only an extraordinary skill set to Hope, but also a well balanced approach to patient care and we found that in Dr. Aggrey," said Hope Orthopedics CEO,

Lorissa Addabbo. "His approachable manner and expertise will be a tremendous asset to us and we couldn't be happier with our choice."

Dr. Aggrey's wife, Tawnee Cain-Aggrey, an occupational therapist, will also be joining Hope Orthopedics in their Hand Therapy Services department come October. The Aggrey's are looking forward to the more temperate climate of the Pacific Northwest and exploring the region with their young family. To learn more about Gerald Aggrey, MD please call (503) 540-6300.

About Hope Orthopedics of Oregon:

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

