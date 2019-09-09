Hope Regional Cancer Center Earns ACR Accreditation

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Regional Cancer Center, has been awarded the prestigious three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This is the third ACR Accreditation for the Hope Regional Cancer Center (HRCC) and is the only cancer center in the Florida Panhandle to receive this accreditation. Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to cure cancer or to relieve a cancer patient's pain.

The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting specific Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards developed by ACR after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed . The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report they can use for continuous practice improvement.

The Hope Regional Cancer Center is dedicated to the treatment of all types of cancer. We provide world class advanced cancer care for each patient in a community setting close to friends, family and home. Our multispecialty, integrated team of board certified cancer experts have been recognized as "Top Doctors" in the areas of radiation oncology and medical oncology/hematology. We understand the importance of customer service toward our patients which explains our 5-star ratings on independent consumer websites such as Vitals and Healthgrades.

