Hope Rise Properties Announces The Grand Opening Of Two New Themed Vacation Properties

"America the Beautiful" and "Music City" are uniquely custom-designed luxury homes with 14 bedrooms and 14.5 bathrooms each. The properties feature swimming pools, spas, game rooms, bowling alleys, selfie walls, custom lighting, large 200" LED displays, movie theaters, and game systems with 8,000 games exclusively designed for Hope Rise Properties. "Music City" depicts musical genres and "America the Beautiful" features majestic U.S. landmarks.

"We have already booked these properties for the next 6 months," states Emmanuel Mohammed, Founder and President of Hope Rise Properties. Mr. Mohammed further notes that, "At Hope Rise Properties, our passion is providing a unique, family-centered experience under one roof, one family at a time. We receive guests from around the world who come to celebrate life's wonderful moments such as vacations, weddings, family reunions, corporate events, etc. When families vacation with us, we do not see it as just a break or interruption from their regular lives or routines; we see it as an opportunity to ingest wellness into people's lives so that they can return home re-energized and thrive in their communities." The pricing for these two villas ranges seasonally.

Hope Rise Properties was founded in 2011. By 2017, they opened the "Global Bowling Villa", a massive 14-bedroom 11-bathroom vacation home with a bowling alley. It instantly became a hit and by 2018, they launched the "Hollywood Bowling Villa", which was also featured by the local Channel 6 news. Each home can comfortably accommodate 36 guests.

"We have more exciting projects in the pipeline with a 2020 and 2021 opening," says Margus Mahar, of Dynamic Realty, the Realtor® for Hope Rise Properties. "We are a team who gets things done." Dynamic Realty will host a week of open houses starting November 21st.

The Grand Opening of Music City and America the Beautiful villas will be on November 20th, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 09:00 PM. Press is welcome. Mr. Suresh Gupta, CEO of Park Square Homes, will be the special guest speaker. Please RSVP to info@orlandobowlinghouse.com by November 15, 2019. Property addresses are 4011/4015 Oakrise Loop, Davenport, Florida 33837.

