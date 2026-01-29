Hope Rising in Hainan: International NUT Carcinoma Center Launches in Boao

BOAO, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International NUT Carcinoma Diagnosis and Treatment Center has been inaugurated at Boao International Hospital. Established through a collaboration between Boao International Hospital and Chongqing University Three Gorges Hospital, this center tackles the profound challenges of NUT carcinoma, a rare cancer known for diagnostic difficulty, limited treatments, and poor survival. The center is powered by a landmark Chinese breakthrough: NHWD-870, a novel, oral BET inhibitor, developed by biotech Zhejiang Wenda Pharma Technology Co., Ltd. Clinical data is promising, showing an objective response rate of 33.3% and a disease control rate of 73.33%. The drug has extended median overall survival to 9.3 months in trials, with real-world studies reporting a one-year survival rate of 54.7%.[1]

"Our mission is to light a definitive beacon of hope," said Professor YIN Mingzhu, a key leader of the center. "We are here to ensure every patient has access to advanced, life-extending care."

Strategically located within the Boao Hope Pilot Zone of International Medical Tourism, the center leverages the zone's unique "Four Special Permissions" policy. This accelerates the introduction of global innovations and fast-tracks domestic breakthroughs like NHWD-870 to clinical use. Alongside a concurrently launched research and innovation platform, the center will function as a global hub for cutting-edge trials, generating evidence to shape future global treatment standards.

The initiative builds on a strong foundation. Chongqing University Three Gorges Hospital is a national pioneer, having established China's first dedicated NUT carcinoma clinic, treated over 200 patients nationwide, and led the development of the nation's first expert consensus on the disease. By combining this deep clinical expertise with Boao's policy advantages, the center aims to create a new model for rare disease care and change the narrative for NUT carcinoma.

International NUT Carcinoma Registry: http://resource.yin-lab.com/NUT/

About the Boao Hope Pilot Zone of International Medical Tourism:

Located in Hainan Province, this specially designated zone permits the accelerated clinical use of internationally approved medical products and technologies within China. Having already introduced over 540 innovative therapies, it serves as a vital gateway for medical innovation and international exchange, driving the future of healthcare.

About Zhejiang Wenda

Founded in 2013, Zhejiang Wenda Pharma Technology Co., Ltd. is an innovative drug research and development company committed to pioneering, innovative, and high-quality discoveries. The company strategically focuses on oncology, immunology, and neurodegenerative diseases. It currently has multiple drug candidates advancing through Phase I, II, and III clinical trials.

NHWD-870 is the world's first and only BET inhibitor targeting advanced NUT carcinoma. Having completed Phase II clinical trials, the data has demonstrated excellent safety and efficacy. NUT carcinoma is a rare and aggressive malignant tumor characterized by rapid progression and poor prognosis, with a median age of onset typically between 18 and 23 years.

The company's pipeline also includes peripheral TYK2 (JH2) inhibitor for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis currently in Phase III trials, and central TYK2 (JH2) inhibitor for CNS diseases in Phase I trials. With a rich and innovative pipeline targeting numerous current refractory and incurable diseases, the company is dedicated to providing patients with more effective, safer, and cost-efficient innovative therapeutic options.

For more information, please visit: www.wendapharma.com

