Hope Tarirai Mago, HCAP Partners Elected to Board Chair at Impact Capital Managers, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Capital Managers Inc. (ICM), a network of over 65 private capital fund managers collectively representing over $13 billion in impact-focused capital and investing for superior returns and meaningful impact, announced today that Hope Tarirai Mago, Partner at HCAP Partners has been elected by network membership as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective as of April 2021. Mago joins Brian Trelstad, partner at Bridges Fund Management and Chair of the affiliated ICM Institute, in leading the governance of ICM.

Impact Capital Managers, Inc.

ICM's mission is to advance the performance of its members – collectively representing over $13B in impact-focused capital – and to scale the impact investing marketplace with integrity and authenticity. Recent field-building initiatives have included the Mosaic Fellowship, the Legal Innovation in Impact Investing Report, and the Better Money, Better World podcast. Membership in ICM is invitation-only and members must meet the association's expectations on impact management and measurement.

"I am thrilled with the growth of ICM since the early conversations of a few funds in 2016. The network has accelerated recently under Executive Director Marieke Spence's leadership, now with over 65 fund members all aligned on driving outsized impacts and returns," said Dave Kirkpatrick, Managing Director of SJF Ventures and outgoing Chair of the ICM, Inc. Board. "I am so glad Hope has stepped up to help lead the association as Chair for its next season of growth."

HCAP Partners is an original founding member of ICM and has played an integral role in shepherding the growth and priorities of the fund association. Hope has been with the firm since 2009, and currently serves as partner, responsible for the origination and diligence of investment opportunities, portfolio management, and value creation. Since joining the firm, he has led the development of impact investing initiatives culminating in HCAP's recognition as an Impact Assets 50 Emeritus Fund and actively participates in thought leadership in the impact investing space. He is currently a board member or actively involved in Arosa, CortiCare, TCS Healthcare Technologies, and BetterNight. Prior to joining HCAP, Hope worked as an Analyst at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

"I am excited to be elected to the chair role as ICM continues to play a leading role in scaling the impact investing space. ICM was established to bring together the general partners of market-rate funds deeply committed to impact investing and plays a key role in knowledge building and as a platform for members to share ideas, investment opportunities and best practices. I look forward to working with Marieke, Brian Trelstad of Bridges, and the ICM membership to further advance our goals as impact investors. I also want to thank Dave for his leadership and guidance over the past few years."

In addition to his Board service on behalf of ICM, Hope is an Advisory Committee Member of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) San Diego, one of the nation's largest nonprofit funding organizations, which has deployed $232 million in capital into San Diego's low-income communities. He is also a Board Member for the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.

The ICM, Inc. Board of Directors includes General Partners of member funds HCAP Partners, Bain Capital Double Impact, Bridges Fund Management, SJF Ventures, DBL Partners, Bronze VC, New Markets Venture Partners, Rethink Education, Arborview Capital, Small Business Community Capital, Achieve Partners, and City Light Capital. Learn more at www.impactcapitalmanagers.com.

