HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc. and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Conduct Investor Workshop at the Mar-A-Lago Club

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc., ("HOPE"), a medical and technology driven company, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx", and collectively with HOPE, the "Company") (Nasdaq:NRXP), today announced it conducted an investor workshop to support planned expansion of HOPE's network of interventional psychiatry practices focused on the treatment of suicidal depression and PTSD, at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, FL.

The event was attended by Qualified Institutional Buyers as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and included Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx together with Dallas Sauer, Founder of Smith and Sauer, the private investment firm that recently committed to invest in both NRx and HOPE. No formal meetings were conducted with members of the incoming administration.

Key areas of investor discussions included:

HOPE's mission to build an international network of best-in class, EBITDA positive, interventional psychiatry clinics

$25 million financing committed by Smith and Sauer (JGS Holdings LLC) to leverage anticipated bank financing projected to secure $100 million in HOPE clinic revenue stream on a pro-forma basis

financing committed by Smith and Sauer (JGS Holdings LLC) to leverage anticipated bank financing projected to secure in HOPE clinic revenue stream on a pro-forma basis Recently announced progress for HOPE's initial clinic acquisitions

Potential mechanisms for follow-on non-dilutive financing to expand HOPE's network by an additional 50 clinics in 2026 and 100 clinics in 2027

Plans for integration of new technologies and a CRM-based information technology and telepsychiatry umbrella to span the HOPE network

Based on the results of today's meeting, NRx has been invited to return to Mar-A-Lago for an expanded meeting during the last week of January 2025 that will include both Qualified Institutional Buyers and Accredited Investors. Individuals interested in attending are invited to contact Matthew Duffy, Co-CEO of HOPE Therapeutics.

"We were gratified by the enthusiastic response and inciteful questions we received from this group of sophisticated attendees and look forward to future discussions," said Jonathan Javitt, MD MPH, Founder, Chairman & CEO of NRx, and Co-CEO HOPE Therapeutics. "Our mission to treat and prevent suicidality in our society in general, and our military/veteran communities in particular, clearly resonated with those who joined us this evening."

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a development stage healthcare delivery company that intends to develop a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS) and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced initiation of filing a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

