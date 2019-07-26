Hope2K9 Foundation Featured in Latest Solar Cribs Episode from SunPower by Stellar Solar

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, a SunPower Master Dealer and San Diego-based solar installer founded in 1998, has released a new episode of their acclaimed "Solar Cribs" series that features a Valley Center, California based ground-mount customer the Hope2K9 Foundation.

The episode features Cameron Thompsen and Kai Miller of Hope2K9 Foundation, a unique and internationally respected training-centered dog rescue, rehabilitation center and canine community service provider. They exist to support owners in resolving the behavior or circumstance conflicts that threaten their dog's ability to stay in their existing home, preventing surrender or euthanasia whenever possible.

Besides telling the story of Hope2K9 and their innovative approach to dog rescue and rehabilitation, this Solar Cribs details how Cameron and Kai made the decision to go solar and how their ground-mount solar system with SunPower panels integrates into their overall business plan by controlling their cost of electricity and providing a shade structure that they plan on utilizing for parking and potential kennel.

Kai was tasked with vetting solar companies for the project and ironically came across a past episode of Solar Cribs that caught her attention. "I thought it was very cool that SunPower by Stellar Solar offered to produce an episode of Solar Cribs for their customers, some of whom, like us, are also business owners and can benefit from the exposure. Between that and the educational, no-pressure approach of our energy consultant Zachary Dowell, as well as their expertise with ground-mount solar systems, they definitely stood out amongst their competitors in San Diego and made it an easy choice."

The SunPower by Stellar Solar creative team of writer and producer David Boylan and cameraman and editor Brooks Venters were immediately drawn to the potential of working with Hope2K9. Producer David Boylan had this to say about the project, "Once we learned about this project and the story behind Hope2K9, we were excited to reach out to Cameron and Kai. They were very receptive to the idea and besides the amazing work they do with dogs, they both were able to articulate that on camera in a manner that was very professional yet approachable - working with them was a great experience."

For more information on SunPower by Stellar Solar, call 866-787-6527 or visit www.stellarsolar.net.

To learn more about Hope2K9 Foundation call 760-224-6556 or visit www.hope2k9.com

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego. Since 1998 they have installed over 10,000 systems throughout Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2018 marking the second year in a row and sixth time in 8 years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

About Hope 2K9 Foundation

The Hope2K9 primary mission is to prevent dogs from needing to enter shelters and rescues, by providing education and support to dog owners who are struggling. They believe that the best place for your badly behaved dog, is in your home with training to resolve his/her behavior issues – which consistently point to a bigger picture imbalance in your life that you will likely learn to correct through helping your dog. Unlike adopting from a shelter they can empower you to speak the same language as your dog, provide clear leadership and advocacy, and truly experience freedom and peace of mind from the start. Their program is funded primarily by the boarding services they provide, which are tax deductible, and available to all dog breeds, ages, and behavior issues. If you are interested in training for your dog, please complete a contact form and they will be in touch with you right away for a free, in person evaluation or phone consultation. www.hope2k9.com

