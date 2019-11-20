Hope4Cancer™ Treatment Centers To Launch 'Eight Days' The First Reality Show About Alternative Ways To Fight Cancer

" Eight Days examines the lives of five diverse individuals living with different stages of cancer and the experts who guide them on their healing journey. From physical, emotional, and spiritual healing, as well as, how to treat the root of cancer instead of the symptoms. We also see the latest breakthroughs in non-toxic cancer treatments that are having real impact on the disease," explained Hope4Cancer Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Antonio Jimenez.

The five patients highlighted in the series include Kate Malvenan, diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. The 39-year old solo mother from Australia's Gold Coast is determined to beat cancer for her 3-year-old daughter, Annabelle. At the time of her original diagnosis, Kate was given only six months to live, with cancer spreading throughout her spine, hips, ribs, shoulder, and liver. Refusing to give up, she arrives on Eight Days ready to embrace change with the spirit of a warrior and the strength of a mother.

"If I wasn't a mom, I think I would have taken the diagnosis and just handled it gracefully. But being a parent, I've taken the gloves off, and I'm ready to fight this," says Kate Malvenan, cancer patient, Eight Days.

Additional patients include:

43-year old Carrie Crary , an active, health-conscious nurse who battles Breast Cancer for the second time.

, an active, health-conscious nurse who battles Breast Cancer for the second time. 66-year old Jose Fernandez , a pastor diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

, a pastor diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. 41-year old Nicole Randle who works to overcome Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer.

who works to overcome Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer. 57-year old Janine Jannicelli who is diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

"We partnered with film producer, Charles Mattocks, to help us share our patients' stories, because we know of his work as a health advocate and appreciate his passion for investigative storytelling," added Jimenez.

Charles Mattocks is an award-winning film producer who garnered media attention for his first docuseries, Reversed, where he focused on the health effects of diabetes. With over 1.7 million cancer diagnoses documented per year in the U.S. alone, Mattock takes on a health topic where the show's content and information have the power and potential to affect millions of lives.

"It's a show unlike anything that's been seen before, with cancer survivors who share it all and experts who lovingly guide them to health and healing," stated Jimenez.

For more information, visit the Hope4Cancer Eight Days site.

Media Preview Trailer (is free and clear for use for broadcast, online, digital and social media postings, please courtesy "Eight Days/Hope4Cancer")

VIDEO TRAILER OF EIGHT DAYS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbFrO1WXKLM&feature=youtu.be

About Hope4Cancer Treatment Centers

Since opening their doors in 2000, Hope4Cancer Treatment Centers have offered patients a holistic healing program that encompasses the mind, body, and spirit. By combining advanced non-toxic technology with the highest level of patient care, Hope4Cancer's integrative approach addresses the unique needs of each individual to improve overall health and quality of life. An intimate team of 200+ doctors, specialists, and staff uphold the company foundation of faith, hope, love, and generosity, aiming to educate and empower all lives affected by cancer.

About Charles Mattocks:

Celebrity chef Charles Mattocks also known as The Poor Chef, is the nephew of the late reggae legend Bob Marley. He is an award-winning film producer, as well as an international diabetes advocate, IDF Blue Circle Champion, American Diabetes Association published author. Charles has made appearances on major talks shows around the country from CNN to Dr. Oz. Eight Days was born out of a desire to help, embarking on season two with Hope4Cancer Treatment Centers. Charles will tackle the disease of cancer. Inspired by the loss of his father from lung cancer, Charles wanted to create a tool to educate and inspire.

SOURCE Hope4Cancer

Related Links

http://www.hope4cancer.com

