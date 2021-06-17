Hope4Med Provides Wellness Solutions for Healthcare Workers Facing Burnout

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Washington Post article , more than half of healthcare workers reported feeling burned out in their career. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated this already problematic and dangerous condition affecting doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers. As a private membership company founded and designed by a healthcare professional for healthcare professionals, Hope4Med offers a safe place to process the day-to-day happenings, milestones, specific events, and unexpected occurrences.

Hope4Med Founder Dr. JB is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and a frontline provider. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Duke University and obtained a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Duke University's School of Medicine. Dr. JB then completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at NewYork Presbyterian and has been on the frontlines of emergency medicine ever since.

"It's time to address the extreme stress that healthcare workers are under," says Dr. JB. "Burnout must be taken seriously, before we lose more of our colleagues and peers. I am proud to provide a space where healthcare professionals can release their stress and talk through their struggles without fear of judgment or retribution."

Hope4Med provides a convenient, private, and confidential outlet that helps guide the healthcare worker through times of struggle. Backed by evidence-based materials, Hope4Med's approach enables healthcare professionals to successfully and efficiently navigate stressors. Hope4Med currently offers a weekly podcast available on most podcast listening services by searching for "Hope4Med," or by selecting the embedded podcast player on the Hope4Med website.

About Dr. JB

Dr. JB is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. As an expert in healthcare topics ranging from minor to catastrophic due to the nature of her medical work in the ER, Dr. JB reaches a nationwide audience through her YouTube channel which provides weekly videos on medical information with a fresh approach. Dr. JB tackles topics that provide insight from a doctor's perspective to the patient and is meant to educate anyone who has visited or may visit an emergency room for themselves or a loved one.

To learn more about Dr. JB and her endeavors, including Hope4Med, visit www.realdoctorjb.com .

