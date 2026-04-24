Hopebridge Delivers Broad Impact Across Six Sessions at CASP 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopebridge, a leading provider of evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism, will present multiple sessions at the 2026 Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) Annual Conference, contributing expertise across research, workforce development, outcomes measurement, compliance, ethics and clinical supervision.

"CASP brings together leaders who are deeply committed to strengthening both the science and the systems that support high-quality ABA care," says Jana Sarno, MA, BCBA, LBA, chief clinical officer with Hopebridge. "We're honored to contribute to conversations that advance meaningful outcomes, support clinicians and help ensure families receive care grounded in evidence, integrity and compassion."

Throughout the conference, Hopebridge clinical, quality and operational leaders will present and participate in six sessions, reflecting the organization's commitment to advancing high-quality, ethical and sustainable ABA services nationwide.

Hopebridge Presentations at CASP 2026

Measuring and Reporting Applied Behavior Analysis Treatment Outcomes

Co-Presenter: Jana Sarno, MA, BCBA, LBA, Chief Clinical Officer

Jana Sarno, MA, BCBA, LBA, Chief Clinical Officer Developing a Compass: Building Sustainable Systems for Ongoing Supervision & Mentorship

Presenter: Meg Moore, BCBA, LBA, Clinical Training Director

Meg Moore, BCBA, LBA, Clinical Training Director Expanding Upon the Evidence: Multi‑Provider Evaluation of Treatment Intensity and Outcomes in Early Comprehensive ABA

Panelist: Jana Sarno, MA, BCBA, LBA, Chief Clinical Officer

Jana Sarno, MA, BCBA, LBA, Chief Clinical Officer Navigating the Waters: Identifying and Mitigating Risks in ABA Practice

Presenter: Stephanie Ratliff, M.A., CCC-SLP, CHC, CHPC, Vice President of Compliance

Stephanie Ratliff, M.A., CCC-SLP, CHC, CHPC, Vice President of Compliance Empowering Leaders for Equitable Practice: Cultivating Cultural Humility and Ethical Leadership in Supervision

Panelist: Nia Flowers, MS, BCBA, LBA, Quality Improvement Manager

Nia Flowers, MS, BCBA, LBA, Quality Improvement Manager When to Refer: Decision‑Making Frameworks for Ethics, Quality, and Risk Committees in ABA Organizations

Presenters: Melissa Chevalier, MS, BCBA, COBA, Vice President of Quality, and Nia Flowers, MS, BCBA, LBA, Quality Improvement Manager

These sessions highlight Hopebridge's multidisciplinary leadership and collaborative approach to strengthening ABA practice – from improving clinical outcomes and supervision systems to addressing compliance, ethics and organizational decision-making.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve. To learn more, visit hopebridge.com/.

Media Contact:

Lilly Carrion

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407-680-1320

SOURCE Hopebridge