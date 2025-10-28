Hopelab Welcomes Arielle Geismar to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hopelab announced the appointment of Arielle Geismar to its Board of Directors, adding a vital voice in youth mental health and digital wellness expertise to the organization's leadership.

"Arielle's unique perspective bridges the critical intersection of technology, policy, and youth mental health," said Jaspal Sandhu, Hopelab's EVP and incoming President and CEO. "Her lived experience as both an advocate and a young person navigating today's digital landscape makes her an invaluable addition to our board as we continue working to create a world where Brown, Black, and Queer young people can thrive."

Geismar brings extensive experience as a content creator, digital and mental wellness advocate, and tech policy strategist. Most recently, she co-chaired Design It For Us, a youth-led coalition that has successfully advocated for safer online platforms, including support for California's groundbreaking Age Appropriate Design Code Act. Her advocacy work earned recognition on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for Social Media in recognition of her efforts to shape the future of the internet.

"I'm excited to join Hopelab's board during such a pivotal moment for young people" said Geismar. "Technology can either harm or heal – and I'm excited to work alongside this incredible team to build a more beautiful digital ecosystem that truly supports young people's well-being."

Prior to her responsible technology focus, Geismar gained national attention as a gun violence prevention activist. At age 16, she mobilized thousands of young people to walkout of their schools in NYC. Her policy expertise on youth mental health and technology issues has been sought by former President Biden's transition team and the British Parliament.

"Arielle's passion and experience in the areas of responsible technology and youth mental health make her a perfect fit for supporting Hopelab's mission as a member of our Board," said Jeff Alvord, Hopelab's board chair. "She is a powerful representative of how young people across the country are leading the way in creating policies and practices that enable young people to thrive. We are excited to have her as part of the Hopelab team."

A 2024 graduate of George Washington University, where she served as student body president, Geismar has previously collaborated with Hopelab as a consultant and grantee, providing her with deep insight into the organization's evolution and impact.

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, convener, and science translator, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for Brown, Black, and Queer young people. Learn more at hopelab.org.

