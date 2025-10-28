HopeNation Announces Launch of First-of-its-Kind Trauma-Focused Digital Counseling Support Tool, HopeNation Companion

The comprehensive, trauma-focused platform empowers private practices, counseling centers, university health services, and nonprofit organizations by automating essential functions.

HopeNation Companion's real-time progress tracking provides invaluable information on treatment effectiveness to support personalized care plans grounded in measurable results.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HopeNation today announced the launch of HopeNation Companion, an innovative digital platform purpose-built to support trauma-focused clinicians and organizations.

Developed specifically to address the complex challenges of trauma-focused care, this platform is built on the established HopeNation Concentrated Trauma Program , a framework with a three-year track record of real results. Implemented successfully on college campuses and within business organizations, the Concentrated Trauma Program has shown an average of 68% reduction in reported psychological symptoms and 55% improvement in physical symptoms in as few as seven sessions. HopeNation Companion is a comprehensive solution that brings this proven methodology to a digital platform, empowering providers to streamline workflows and elevate the quality of client care.

"Trauma work requires tools that are as focused and thoughtful as the care itself," said Gina Drobnick, CEO at HopeNation. "Until now, those delivering this critical and impactful care have had to operate without digital tools that are designed with trauma care in mind. HopeNation Companion was created to meet that need, offering an integrated, trauma-focused platform that supports every step of the client care journey."

Unlike general mental health tools, HopeNation Companion is uniquely tailored for trauma-focused organizations. This HIPAA-compliant platform empowers private practices, counseling centers, university health services, and nonprofit organizations by automating essential functions, including trauma-specific assessments, client check-ins, and trauma-focused reporting.

Included Features:

Trauma-Focused Data-Driven Curriculum

Client Check-Ins

Client Dashboard

Session Notes

Discharge Reports

Advanced Reporting & Dashboard

Client-Facing Mobile App

Through its powerful data tools, clinicians gain clear, actionable insights into critical metrics like symptom improvement over time and overall client well-being scores. This real-time progress tracking provides invaluable information on treatment effectiveness, supporting personalized care and flexible treatment plans grounded in measurable results.

"Our own clinicians have used this tool to support the Concentrated Trauma Program, and have noted the impactful benefits for patients," said Casey Merrill, HopeNation Campus Executive Director. "It's been transformative not only for the people we serve, who are now more engaged and consistent in their progress, but also for our team. The platform has allowed our clinicians to provide more focused and effective care by reducing administrative burdens and giving them a clearer picture of each client's journey in-between sessions."

Drobnick continued: "HopeNation Companion is more than just a digital tool; it represents a strategic commitment to the long-term sustainability of trauma-focused care and the well-being of those who provide it."

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit hopenationcounseling.com/companion .

About HopeNation

At HopeNation, we believe hope is more than a feeling, it's a powerful catalyst for healing, growth, and meaningful change. Our trauma-focused, hope-centered care empowers individuals to overcome the effects of stress, trauma, and uncertainty by rebuilding resilience, restoring motivation, and fostering clarity and confidence.

Through a comprehensive suite of solutions, including campus-based programs, organizational partnerships, and innovative software tools, we equip individuals, teams, and institutions with the resources they need to support trauma-focused transformation at every level. Learn more at hopenationcounseling.com .

Media Contact

Alysia Kaplan

[email protected]

SOURCE HopeNation