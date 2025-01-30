HopeNation Campus Partners with Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to Pilot the Delivery of Somatic-Based Trauma Intervention for College Students, Showing Significant Initial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HopeNation Campus is proud to announce the launch of a pilot initiative designed to address trauma among college students through a comprehensive somatic-based intervention program. Funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), this pilot program is tracking outcomes as it equips students with the tools they need to process trauma, improve their academic performance, and strengthen their connection to campus.

Recent studies underscore a concerning rise in the prevalence of trauma among college students. Many young adults arrive on campus already carrying the weight of adverse childhood experiences, while others encounter new challenges during their college years, including academic stress, social isolation, anxiety, and fear related to performance and financial pressures. Data indicates that trauma not only affects students' mental health but also hinders their ability to succeed academically and socially. Students impacted by trauma often report difficulty concentrating, diminished academic performance, and feelings of disconnection from their peers and campus life.

Unlike traditional talk therapy, somatic practices focus on the connection between the mind and body, helping individuals process and release trauma stored in their physical and emotional systems. By incorporating movement, mindfulness, and self-regulation techniques, students learn to regain a sense of safety and stability, enabling them to fully engage in their academic and social environments.

"We're seeing firsthand how trauma impacts not only students' mental health, but also their capacity to thrive and fully experience college," said Casey Merrill, Executive Clinical Director of HopeNation Campus. "Through this intervention, students are reporting improved focus, reduced anxiety, and a renewed sense of belonging. This program is a vital step toward creating campuses where all students feel supported and empowered to succeed."

Preliminary outcomes of the pilot program are promising. Participating students have demonstrated marked improvements in emotional regulation, academic performance, and overall campus engagement. Many students report feeling more connected to their peers and better equipped to navigate the challenges of college life. One student summed up her experience in her discharge paperwork by saying, "To know the State of Tennessee cared enough about my healing journey to invest in me motivates me to take full responsibility to make myself and my wellness a priority. This program and the quality of care has been life changing."

"Programs like this pilot project are a crucial investment in the future of our students and our state," said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. "By addressing the impact of trauma on young adults, we are not only supporting their success in school but also fostering a stronger and healthier community."

About HopeNation Campus:

HopeNation Campus is a leading organization dedicated to fostering student well-being and success through innovative mental health programs. Our mission is to empower college students to overcome adversity, build resilience, and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

