Hopewell Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

Hopewell Therapeutics

03 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopewell Therapeutics, a biotechnology company with a tissue targeted lipid nanoparticle (ttLNP) platform harnessing unique ionizable lipid chemistry, today announced it will have both an oral and a poster presentation on preclinical data from the Company's Oncology programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, being held November 1 - 5, 2023, in San Diego, California.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation

Title: Tissue-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery for mRNA encoding bispecific T-cell engager demonstrated potent antitumor effects on both hematological malignancies and solid tumors
Presenter: Xin Kai, Ph.D., Director of Discovery Biology, Hopewell Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 1358  
Date and Time: Saturday, November 4th, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. PDT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Xin Kai, Ph.D., Director of Discovery Biology, Hopewell Therapeutics
Session: 205b | Rapid-Oral Abstract-Clinical 
Date and Time: Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. PDT 
Location: Ground Level – Exhibit Hall C – San Diego Convention Center

Posters will be available here at the start of the scientific session.

About Hopewell Therapeutics

Hopewell Therapeutics is discovering, synthesizing, and developing the next generation of tissue-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ttLNPs) to bring genomic medicines to patients. Hopewell is pursuing opportunities to redefine the non-viral delivery space for novel genomic medicines by designing systemically administered LNPs to specifically target extrahepatic tissues and cells throughout the body. Hopewell has built a robust intellectual property portfolio with an expansive library of ionizable lipids and has established partnerships with several industry leading companies. Hopewell is developing its own internal pipeline, initially targeting diseases of the lung, while concurrently exploring the potential of its ttLNP platform for patients with unmet needs in oncology, infectious diseases, rare genetic diseases, and neurological disorders. For more information, visit www.hopewell-tx.com

