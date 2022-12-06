HOPIN BEGINS PUBLIC ROLLOUT OF HOPIN SESSION, A NEW VIDEO PRODUCT FOR CREATING INTERACTIVE WEBINARS AND MEETINGS

The release of Session follows Hopin's expansion to a multiproduct company

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopin, the multiproduct community experiences company, today announces the general availability of Hopin Session, a new lightweight video product for marketers and businesses to create interactive webinars and meetings. It is the latest addition to Hopin's suite of products focused on helping businesses engage and connect with their customers.

While marketers continue to rely on webinars as a lead generation tactic, the lack of innovation in the webinar software industry has resulted in experiences devoid of impactful interaction and with low attendance, with webinar turnout rates averaging 35-45%. In fact, most people expect webinars to be bland, which is a multi-billion dollar problem. Hopin has designed Hopin Session (Session for short) by weaving together features that keep an essential balance between simplicity and customization, making it both easy to use and more engaging for attendees.

Session is a simple, customizable webinar and meetings platform that helps businesses and marketers connect with their customers and communities. It is lightweight - easy-to-use and easy-to-manage - and allows users to create standout experiences for their webinars, all hands, community AMAs or virtual offsites with:

Simple but powerful host controls, registration pages, and an intuitive design, as well as being entirely web-based (no downloads).

Customization and branding options including webinar themes, company logos, brand colors and personalized name labels.

Fun interactive features like reactions, confetti, music, Q&A, and breakout rooms to keep participants engaged throughout.

A range of security features and integrations including Clearbit, Chilipiper, Unsplash, YouTube and more to enrich the experience.

Session also allows hosts to gather valuable attendee insights from each webinar or meeting hosted through detailed visual Engagement Analytics, enabling businesses and communities to successfully measure engagement and incorporate it into their marketing and sales data stack.

Session has three self-serve plans for users to choose from: Free, Pro and Business, and is already being used by AWS, LaunchNotes, BVNK, and Belong, with thousands more on the waitlist.

"I hosted SaaS Marketing Summit on Session and the experience was seamless," said Corey Haines, founder of SwipeFiles, marketer, and angel investor. "The panelists and audience were super engaged. It was unlike any other community event I've hosted, in the best way possible."

"We're excited to begin rolling out Session as we think more broadly about providing community-building experiences," said Hopin CTO & GM Session, Badri Rajasekar. "As market demand has evolved, customers are increasingly asking for easy-to-use, easy-to-manage products. Breaking industry standards for webinar experiences, Session is unique in its capabilities for driving genuine engagement and connection for its customers and their audiences, and is the first of many lightweight products that will come from Hopin."

Hopin is building a unique suite of products to help people connect better, build communities, and power business, all under one roof. In addition to Session, Hopin has been working on a range of product extensions and tech developments, including:

StreamYard Local Recordings: a new tool for creators to professionally repurpose their video and audio recordings to make podcasts and other content.

a new tool for creators to professionally repurpose their video and audio recordings to make podcasts and other content. StreamYard On-Air : a cutting-edge new feature that lets creators live stream to their own websites.

a cutting-edge new feature that lets creators live stream to their own websites. Streamable : building out the next evolution of video hosting services for uploading, editing, and sharing videos.

building out the next evolution of video hosting services for uploading, editing, and sharing videos. Project C: a platform for connecting and understanding core audience communities, currently in beta. For early access to Project C, you can join the waitlist here.

To find out more on each product, explore the new Hopin website here. For more context on Hopin's multiproduct approach, you can read the CEO's latest blog post here.

Sign up

To access Session, you can sign up for free here.

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin is a suite of the world's leading community experiences products. Its products, including Hopin Events, StreamYard, Streamable, and Hopin Session enable businesses, marketers and creators to connect people in communities that power business. Without borders or headquarters, Hopin is a fully remote, global company. For more information, visit www.hopin.com.

SOURCE Hopin