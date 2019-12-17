Hoplark HopTea Wins Big at BevNET Awards for Second Year in a Row

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoplark HopTea took home the prize of Best New Product in this year's BevNET's Best of Awards for its newest release, The Hoplemousse One. This new flavor combines organic grapefruit juice with the balanced complexity of HopTea to present something truly new to customers.

Each HopTea variety is a unique blend of organic tea leaves, Pacific Northwest-grown hops and sparkling water, resulting in a simple, premium product. As a naturally brewed tea beverage HopTea is void of additives, with no alcohol content. The refreshing new Hoplemousse flavor contains 50mg of caffeine per can, and is available on the HopTea online store at $35 for a 12 pack of cans.

"We are ecstatic at the response that we've received for The Hoplemousse One," says Dean Eberhardt, co-founder at Hoplark HopTea. "When our first batch sold out almost immediately, we knew we were onto something, but to have this new variety win Best New Product in the beverage industry is an honor. The flavor profile is refreshing and crisp and incredibly balanced, our brewery team can't stop drinking it by the case."

This award is not the first for Hoplark HopTea. HopTea won the 2018 BevNet New Beverage Showdown, and Best New Ready-To-Drink Beverage in the 2019 Natural Product Expo's Nexty Awards. Following its launch this year to Whole Foods stores nationwide, HopTea was recognized as one of the 2020 Top Whole Foods Trends.

There are four distinct flavors of HopTea currently offered in Whole Foods Market stores: The Really Hoppy One, The Green One, The Calm One, and The White Tea One. In addition, Hoplark HopTea continually releases new experimental flavors at their brewery, which is open to the public every Friday and Saturday.

ABOUT HOPLARK HOPTEA

Hoplark HopTea combines the flavor of a high-quality cup of tea with the distinct aroma and flavor of Pacific Northwest-grown hops, guaranteed to intrigue tea and beer enthusiasts alike. HopTea is made with simple, real ingredients resulting in a product with exceptional quality that is gluten-free, void of additives and offers a zero sugar, zero calorie substitute to a traditional high-calorie brew. To learn more please visit, www.hoptea.com/.

SOURCE Hoplark HopTea

Related Links

http://www.hoptea.com

