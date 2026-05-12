Hoplark Unveils Comprehensive Brand Refresh, Strengthening Shelf Presence Across Retail

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, better-for-you beverage brand Hoplark is unveiling a comprehensive brand refresh, introducing a new visual identity inspired by how people actually drink today — moving fluidly between moments, moods, and routines. The updated look will begin rolling out across retail throughout the remainder of 2026, creating a more cohesive, recognizable presence on shelves nationwide.

Hoplark's Brand Refresh

The refreshed visual system brings greater consistency across the water, tea, and non-alcoholic sections where Hoplark competes. The new can design centers Larky, Hoplark's mascot, as a unifying anchor across every SKU, with beverage type kept front-and-center for quick shopability and bright, punchy palettes that signal distinct flavor moments. The result is a look that's premium and playful — and unmistakably Hoplark — connecting Sparkling Teas, Sparkling Waters, and Hoplark 0.0 under one cohesive brand architecture.

For retail partners, the refresh addresses a key opportunity: reinforcing Hoplark as a portfolio brand built for multiple drinking occasions, with updated branding that works whether a SKU is sitting in the functional beverage set, the tea aisle, or the water section. The result is a cleaner look on any shelf — one that builds brand recognition across sections and gives shoppers a stronger reason to reach for it.

The refreshed Hoplark portfolio spans:

Sparkling Teas — brewed tea with bold flavor, offered in both caffeinated and caffeine-free options

— brewed tea with bold flavor, offered in both caffeinated and caffeine-free options Sparkling Waters — sparkling water infused with hops to deliver aroma and depth without sugar

— sparkling water infused with hops to deliver aroma and depth without sugar Hoplark 0.0 — caffeine-free, alcohol-free beverages designed for relaxed, social occasions

Across the portfolio, hops remain a defining element — not as a nod to beer, but as a natural flavor enhancer that adds balance, brightness, and aromatic complexity. Brewed tea contributes depth and a smoother, more natural caffeine experience, while both ingredients carry naturally occurring benefits — polyphenols, xanthohumol, and L-theanine — that come built into the drink, not added in after the fact.

Now available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, H-E-B, Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine, and Meijer, alongside a growing network of natural and conventional grocery partners nationwide, Hoplark's refreshed lineup will continue rolling out across shelves and online throughout 2026, supported by expanded distribution and increased shelf presence.

Founded in 2018, Hoplark has grown from a hop-forward non-alcoholic alternative into a broader better-for-you beverage platform. As demand continues to rise for drinks that deliver flavor, hydration, and naturally occurring functional benefits — without excess sugar or artificial ingredients — the brand's visual evolution reflects both where the category is heading and where Hoplark's retail performance has earned it a right to grow.

Looking ahead, Hoplark will continue to use its monthly limited-release program as a testing ground for innovation, with new tea varietals, and hop-forward concepts informing future core additions and long-term portfolio strategy.

The brand refresh reflects Hoplark's commitment to meeting consumers where they are — and giving retail partners the tools to do the same. With a portfolio designed to fit different moods, needs, and moments throughout the day, Hoplark spans genuine drinking occasions: a morning caffeine lift from a brewed tea, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a calming, sessionable evening drink. That range of occasions — now unified under a single, recognizable visual system — gives buyers a brand that earns placement across sections and drives trial throughout the day, not just at one moment on the shelf.

Visit Hoplark.com to learn more.

About Hoplark:

Founded in 2018, Hoplark makes better-for-you beverage options rooted in flavor, not compromise. Using brewed tea, hops, and real ingredients, the brand creates sparkling teas, sparkling waters, and alcohol-alternative options that feel at home across a full day — from morning focus to evening unwind. With a focus on clarity over complexity, Hoplark keeps things simple: no artificial sweeteners, no added extras, just thoughtfully made drinks that reflect a more modern way of drinking.

Sarah Usher

SU PR

443-350-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Hoplark