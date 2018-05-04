Hoplite Entertainment and Zumare Studios Sign Co-Production Deal

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoplite Entertainment and Zumare Studios have signed an official co-production deal. The first project coming to life under the deal is Santurce, a half-hour dramatic comedy series set in the diverse Caribbean city of Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Santurce poster

Marcos Zurinaga of Zumare Studios is the creator/producer of Santurce and will direct episodes. "We are very pleased in partnering up with Hoplite, we see this as a strong start to a slate of projects to be developed and produced in Puerto Rico," said Zurinaga, who reunites with Andy Garcia after collaborating in such films as The Disappearance of García Lorca and Modigliani. García has signed on as an executive producer of Santurce and will direct episodes.

After Hoplite's success with the feature film Boone the Bounty Hunter, the production company is forging ahead into narrative television and a new film slate which will be announced in May, 2018. Hoplite CEO, Jonathan Lee Smith, said, "Having Brazilian roots, I am more than excited to bring a multi-cultural series to life with Marcos and his team."

In Santurce, the city is a battleground for the arts. The casualties of this war are piled high, but no one ever sees them, until now. Audiences will follow the intricately interwoven stories of five struggling young artists (ranging from Latin America, North America and Europe) as they sacrifice everything to express themselves in the face of insurmountable obstacles.

About Hoplite Entertainment

Hoplite Entertainment, a full-service Emmy winning production company in Los Angeles, produces diverse TV, film, OTT and live content and has cultivated strong ties worldwide. Production partners include South African-based AAA Entertainment, Dubai-based Alcatraz Productions, among others in Asia. In just a few short years, Hoplite has developed a massive catalogue, amassing numerous domestic and international productions. www.hoplitefilms.com

About Zumare Studios

With more than 30 years of global industry experience, director, writer and producer, Marcos Zurinaga with Carlos Zubrzycki created Zumare Studios. A production studio based in Puerto Rico, that develops and produces content for streaming, broadcast and theatrical release for international distribution.

Contacts:

Tony Lord

323-498-5801

194509@email4pr.com

Carlos Zubrzycki

194509@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoplite-entertainment-and-zumare-studios-sign-co-production-deal-300642663.html

SOURCE Hoplite Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.hoplitefilms.com

