MONTREAL and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopper has ceased offering Secret Fares in its app effective immediately.
"At Hopper, we truly value our airline partners and sincerely apologize for any confusion caused by the way the Secret Fares initiative was marketed," said Hopper CEO, Frederic Lalonde. "In order to eliminate any further confusion around the program, we have removed all Secret Fares from the app and will not restart the initiative at any time in the future."
We would like to clarify that Secret Fares was a Hopper-specific marketing strategy and not a unique class of airfare. Airlines offer distinct fares to specific types of agencies, in our case online travel agencies, and they are marketed under a range of different brand names.
Consumers will still be able to purchase published fares through the Hopper app.
About Hopper
Hopper is a travel app available for iOS and Android devices used by over 25 million users. Hopper provides travelers with a convenient way to book their flights and hotels on their phones. Visit www.hopper.com for more information and to download the free app.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopper-ceases-secret-fares-program-300661838.html
SOURCE Hopper
Share this article