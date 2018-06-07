Hopper Ceases Secret Fares Program

We would like to clarify that Secret Fares was a Hopper-specific marketing strategy and not a unique class of airfare. Airlines offer distinct fares to specific types of agencies, in our case online travel agencies, and they are marketed under a range of different brand names.

Consumers will still be able to purchase published fares through the Hopper app.

