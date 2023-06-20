Hopper Health Names Former Brightline Executive Jonathan Simon Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Deeply experienced technology leader will guide technology strategy and implementation as neurodivergent care innovator expands footprint nationally

Hopper's 100% neurodivergent leadership team is ideally suited to build personalized care models for neurodivergent populations, inclusive of patient- and provider-facing user experience and technology



Hopper also adds renowned technology visionary and investor Marv Richardson to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopper Health , a digital-first personalized primary care platform for neurodivergent adults, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Simon as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder. Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in healthcare technology, having previously served as the CTO at Brightline , where he scaled the company from its founding to the nationwide expansion of its virtual teletherapy and coaching practice for kids, teens, and families. His appointment at Hopper Health signifies the company's commitment to innovation and advancing healthcare accessibility for neurodivergent communities.

As CTO, Jonathan will spearhead Hopper's technology strategy, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the company's digital infrastructure, expanding its offerings, acquiring new patients, and building out the technology team. Leveraging his extensive knowledge of building technology platforms for early-stage companies, he will lead the development of impactful solutions that address the unique healthcare needs of neurodivergent individuals, ensuring seamless and personalized care.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Simon to Hopper as our new Chief Technology Officer and my co-founder. Since what we are solving for is so new to healthcare, it was important to me to take time to find someone incredibly qualified who also is perfectly aligned on the problem we're solving," said Katya Siddall-Cipolla , CEO and Founder, Hopper. "Jonathan's exceptional track record and visionary leadership in technology development for companies at our stage of growth make him an invaluable addition to our team. With his expertise, we will be able to quickly accelerate our mission of providing accessible, affordable, and inclusive primary care for neurodivergent folks, empowering them to lead healthier lives."

Simon brings more than two decades of experience in engineering and product development to his new role. During his tenure at Brightline, he played a vital role in digitizing behavioral healthcare delivery for children with anxiety, depression, ADHD and autism. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to patient-centric care align perfectly with Hopper's vision of breaking down barriers in healthcare for neurodivergent adults. Prior to his role at Brightline, Simon served in technology leadership positions at companies including Meta, AllTrails, and Qualcomm.

"I am especially proud of my history building technology solutions that support areas I am personally passionate about, whether that's improving access to mental health care or spending more time outside. I joined Hopper because I am someone who is neurodivergent myself and have several family members who are as well. I'm excited to build something that not only my family will benefit from, but also the millions of people just like us who deserve better care," said Simon. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hopper and driving innovation to better serve the neurodivergent community."

In addition to Simon's appointment as CTO and co-founder, Hopper also added Marv Richardson to its Advisory Board. Richardson is a well known technology leader and investor, having served as the CIO of HCSC , the largest customer-owned health insurer in the United States.

Hopper's approach to primary care aims to address the unique challenges faced by neurodivergent individuals, including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other neurodevelopmental conditions. By combining leading-edge technology, evidence-based medicine, and a compassionate, patient-centric approach, Hopper strives to ensure that every person, regardless of their neurodivergent traits, receives the high-quality care they deserve.



Hopper Health is the first virtual primary care and navigation platform created specifically for neurodivergent adults. Created by autistic healthcare industry veteran Katya Siddall-Cipolla, the platform directly connects neurodivergent people with the individualized care they deserve via clinicians and peer navigators who understand how difficult it is to find primary care through firsthand experience. Hopper Health's monthly subscription supports those with ASD, ADHD, OCD, Tourette's and more in getting care that meets their individual needs.

