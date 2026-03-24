Hopper OS acquires Efferent to expand its intelligent healthcare operating system

Acquisition strengthens hopper OS' digital leadership and growth strategy

PHOENIX and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopper OS, the configurable intelligent healthcare operating system powering better performance, experiences and outcomes across the care continuum, today announced its acquisition of Efferent, a healthcare informatics company recognized for its cloud-based PACs, advanced interoperability engine, enterprise-grade imaging infrastructure, and real-time clinical collaboration capabilities.

The acquisition represents hopper OS' vision of unifying all the healthcare technology and IT service needs into a single intelligent operating system, and with the integration of Efferent's technologies, hopper OS will now be able to offer imaging, alongside EMR, cloud infrastructure, patient management tools, agentic AI, analytics and IT services.

This enhanced digital foundation enables hopper OS to become the single technology provider for practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), health systems and device manufacturers to connect more efficiently, access complete and accurate data streams, and deliver coordinated, outcomes-driven care at scale.

"We've been hugely impressed with Efferent's thoughtful approach to both imaging and interoperability," said Dr. Thomas Harte, President of hopper OS. "By leveraging Efferent's intelligent integration engine, we will empower our partners to gain a complete view of their organization, work smarter and elevate care."

Chris Martinez, CEO of hopper OS, emphasized how the acquisition represents a strategic leap forward in the company's evolution.

Martinez said, "At hopper OS, we have built the first healthcare operating system globally. The acquisition of Efferent is a significant step towards achieving our vision of unifying healthcare technology and IT services in an intelligent operating system. I'm excited to have Kress Stein and the Efferent team join our mission of advancing healthcare for all."

Efferent's SmartLink™ technology enables disparate healthcare systems to communicate by automatically organizing and connecting diverse clinical data sources while eVue, Efferent's enterprise imaging platform, allows clinicians to securely view high-quality diagnostic images from anywhere. Together, these capabilities simplify image and data sharing, eliminate long-standing interoperability barriers, and ensure care teams operate from the same comprehensive clinical picture.

This milestone builds upon hopper OS' continued expansion, including its acquisition of Caro Health, an Amsterdam-based digital health company specializing in conversational AI and automated patient engagement technologies. Caro Health introduced advanced AI-driven communication workflows and

operational automation to the hopper OS platform, enhancing solutions such as hopper Insights, myrecovery® patient companion, and hopper OS' expanding care navigation capabilities.

Kress Stein, CEO of Efferent, highlighted the strong alignment between the two organizations and the expanded impact the partnership will create.

"Since our inception, Efferent has focused on solving the persistent challenges within legacy medical imaging such as fragmentation, limited interoperability, and inefficient access to critical healthcare data," said Stein. "By joining hopper OS, we can advance cloud-based PACs and integrated interoperability solutions within a unified operating system designed to simplify workflows and improve clinical decision-making. This partnership enables us to address more effectively some of healthcare's most complex challenges and deliver more connected, data-driven care."

As hopper OS continues to expand its international footprint, the integration of Efferent's technology will enhance how physician practices, ASCs, imaging centers, device partners, and health systems leverage clinical and imaging data. From faster interoperability and more efficient onboarding to advanced analytics and improved surgical planning, the acquisition reinforces hopper OS' commitment to advancing health for everybody.

About hopper OS

Hopper OS is a configurable, intelligent healthcare operating system that solves the problem of healthcare's fragmented, legacy technology. By unifying electronic medical records, healthcare cloud infrastructure, patient management tools, agentic AI, analytics, and IT services into one intelligent operating system, hopper OS empowers healthcare teams to work smarter and elevate care.

Hopper OS is the intelligent healthcare operating system for high-performing healthcare organizations. Unifying clinical, operational, and financial performance, it delivers total enterprise visibility and control. Powered by advanced intelligence, world-class partners, and best-in-class managed services, hopper OS fuels growth and improves outcomes for patients, providers, and healthcare facilities.

Visit www.hopperhealthcare.com to learn more.

Who Is Efferent

Efferent, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company dedicated to transforming how healthcare organizations connect and operate. By bridging clinicians, patients, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, suppliers, and other healthcare partners, Efferent streamlines the flow of data across the healthcare ecosystem.

At the core of its platform is SmartLink™, a patented interoperability and imaging technology that automates the collection, orchestration, and management of healthcare data across its lifecycle. Combined with eVue, Efferent enables secure, real-time clinical collaboration and enterprise imaging access, helping healthcare organizations operate within a more connected, efficient, and intelligent digital environment.

SOURCE Hopper OS